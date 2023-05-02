Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Leggett & Platt Q1 Earnings: Don't Worry, Just A Little Nervous

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Leggett & Platt, the diversified manufacturer of consumer durable and industrial products, reported its first quarter results yesterday, May 01, 2023.
  • In this update, I review the company's results and provide an update on its balance sheet and liquidity position.
  • The article focuses on cash flow. Recall that 2021 was the first year in the last 34 years that the dividend was not covered by free cash flow.
  • Finally, I will assess the safety of the dividend and show how Leggett & Platt management has already hinted at the 52nd dividend increase back in February.

blaue dicke Schwammschaumkurve

Akhmad Bayuri/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Arguably, there have been easier times for a company like Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), which is largely exposed to durable consumer goods and industrial components. Coming out of the pandemic, same as many

Earnings estimate revisions for Leggett & Platt's [LEG] Q1 2023 earnings

Figure 1: Earnings estimate revisions for Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] Q1 2023 earnings (obtained from Seeking Alpha's Premium Service)

Leggett & Platt, Inc's free cash flow, adjusted for stock-based compensation

Figure 2: Leggett & Platt, Inc's free cash flow, adjusted for stock-based compensation (blue) and in addition normalized with respect to working capital movements (red) (own work, based on the company's 2015 to 2022 10-Ks, the first quarter 2023 earnings press release and own estimates)

Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] leverage in terms of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA

Figure 3: Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] leverage in terms of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA (own work, based on the company's quarterly and full year earnings press releases)

Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] liquidity at the end of each quarter

Figure 4: Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] liquidity at the end of each quarter (own work, based on the company's quarterly and full year earnings press releases)

Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] cash dividends in absolute numbers and cash flow related to share buybacks, netted with proceeds from share issuances

Figure 5: Leggett & Platt, Inc's [LEG] cash dividends in absolute numbers and cash flow related to share buybacks, netted with proceeds from share issuances (own work, based on the company's 2017 to 2022 10-Ks and the first quarter 2023 earnings presentation)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.46K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.