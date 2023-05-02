Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.52K Followers

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendall Peck - Head, IR

Patrick Doyle - Executive Chairman

Josh Kobza - CEO

Matt Dunnigan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Geiger - UBS

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Chris Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Andrew Charles - TD Cowan

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Jon Tower - Citi

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Tarantino - Baird

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kendall Peck, RBI's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kendall Peck

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Restaurant Brands International's Earnings Call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. As a reminder, a live broadcast of this call may be accessed on the Investor Relations web page at rbi.com/investor and a recording will be available for replay.

Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle; CEO, Josh Kobza; and CFO, Matt Dunnigan.

Today's earnings call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks set forward in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. In addition, this earnings call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the press release available on our website. During portions of the call today, we will be referencing franchisee profitability measures that are preliminary internal estimates based on unaudited self-reported franchisee results.

In addition, the consolidated growth metrics discussed

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.