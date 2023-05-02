Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Horn - CEO

Kevin Habicht - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Eric Roth - Citi

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Wes Golladay - Baird

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the NNN REIT First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Steve Horn, CEO of NNN REIT. Sir, you may begin.

Steve Horn

Thanks, Ali. Good morning, and welcome to the inaugural NNN REIT First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht.

As this morning’s press release reflects NNN’s performance in the first quarter produced 3.9% core FFO growth along with acquisitions, slightly over $155 million with a 7% initial cash yield. In addition, our portfolio retained a high occupancy of 99.4%, which I attribute to the upfront due diligence on property acquisitions and the continuous portfolio management that NNN does every day. But before we continue with the operational performance, I want to address the name change, which I’m excited about.

First, as I stated in the press release, the change does not signal a strategy shift with acquisitions, balance sheet management with deliberate and consistent NNN. We felt it was time to take advantage of the NNN brand. The reality is NNN is what we are called with our circle of investors, peers, clients every day. In addition, our website and emails use the NNN REIT brand. Therefore, the change is making NNN even more consistent within our sector.

