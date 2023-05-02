Igor Vershinsky/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) is a pretty good map of the Israeli stock market. We think that while being quite levered to conditions in the U.S., both in U.S. rate policy but also economic environment, there is scope for re-rating, with the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") exposure having characteristics that make it exposed to an outsized degree to the possibility of a rate pivot. To an extent, the political turmoil in Israel justifies a great deal of the declines in EIS due to the financial exposure, but we think that rate pivots are somewhat likely and that the earnings yield here is another draw to EIS as it trades down to March 2020 crash levels.

EIS Breakdown

Sectoral exposures are as follows with EIS:

Sectoral Exposures (iShares.com)

It has some pretty big exposures in enterprise technologies. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is at the top with an allocation of over 8% alone, and companies like Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), and CyberArk Software (CYBR) also rank pretty highly. These stocks are responsible for driving up the average multiple across the ETF, and almost all of these stocks are double-listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and on the NASDAQ. U.S. Wallet shares are high across the companies in the IT bucket of the EIS, and, therefore, the corporate spending trends in the U.S. matter a lot to the fortunes of these companies. Most are also capitalized in the U.S. and, therefore, depend on U.S. Fed policy in terms of valuation, and, therefore, also on the prospect of rate hikes.

The other major exposure area is financials, and a big part of this involves domestic Israeli banks - so here there is a greater direct relevance of domestic central bank policies. Here, the primary issue is the protests and the concerns around judicial overhaul by the incumbent government, which has been perceived as relatively anti-democratic. This has caused downgrading of Israeli credit and puts upward pressure on their rates from outside the monetary policy decisions, which are tending toward hiking much like in the U.S. to tackle inflation. In general, this raises the risks of earning pressure on Israeli banks through unnecessary deposit beta, and it also worsens financing conditions and the health of lending institutions and the economy they serve - a negative vector for loan growth. While the credit downgrade isn't existential under normal circumstances, coupled with the need to raise rates creates a more dangerous economic scenario, and the fact that the downgrade is associated with a loss of trust in institutions and less political and economic certainty, it is not particularly inspiring. Institutional concerns also open up other avenues for introducing more instability.

However, banks in Israel have been seeing massive NII gains thanks to the steady rate hikes. But as is now a definitive concern in U.S. markets, deposit beta could soon rear its ugly head and start compressing margins again as deposit-lending spreads revert to normal. This is why the domestic banks carry very low multiples - there is an expectation for deposit rates to start moving soon.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the iShares MSCI Israel ETF is really just like a more levered-to-tech version of a broad U.S. stock market ETF, which is also heavy on tech. Of course, the selection of tech stocks is different, but the concepts apply - and in this case, the key concept is of horizon value and cost of capital.

It is common for tech stocks to be valued primarily by their horizon value, since secular horizons for trends like digitalization and IT allow for almost perpetuity-like valuations. Low costs of capital have also allowed for horizon values to dominate valuations, despite how far off those cash flows are. With a change in the cost of capital, stocks whose valuations are skewed into their long-term cash flow profile suffer the most as rates rise. Conversely, they have the most to gain as rates fall.

On the demand side, these enterprise-facing stocks that dominate the Israeli tech space may see some danger as the consumption loop slows down, especially in the highly-represented U.S. wallet which has been the ground-zero for banking instability and potential crunches in credit. But revaluation effects from the cost of capital are likely to be more important if rates pivot, and this becomes more likely the more severe the hits to the demand-side environment are. In that respect, there is some safety in EIS, and the low P/E of just below 8x implies a high earnings yield for EIS investors. The stock has traded down meaningfully in recent times, and there is scope for some retracing back higher on a new rate regime.

Data by YCharts

Expense ratios are a little high on iShares MSCI Israel ETF at 0.58%, since the ETF deals with foreign markets. However, as an instrument to play a potential rate pivot, where financials benefit since a rate reversion plays in favor of loans they've made under these rate-hiking expectations and duration gap effects, iShares MSCI Israel ETF should be on the radar as it offers a cheap entry point and multiple, too, as another margin of safety. However, the risks related to the Israeli situation and what that might mean for the debt markets in Israel are somewhat of a concern for the financial exposures, but not so much for the IT exposures which are basically residents of the U.S. market anyway, and in most cases very insulated.