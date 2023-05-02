Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.52K Followers

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Stilmar - Managing Director and IR

Bryan Donohoe - CEO

Tae-Sik Yoon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Sarah Barcomb - BTIG

Derek Hewett - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's First Quarter March 31 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference being recorded on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

I would now turn the call over to John Stilmar, Managing Director and Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

John Stilmar

Good morning. And thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO; Bryan Donohoe, our CFO; Tae-Sik Yoon and other members of our team. In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we've posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, will, should, may and similar such expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of market conditions, and management's judgment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance condition or results involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements as a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.