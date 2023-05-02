Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Bisbee - Head, IR

Stephen Hasker - President, CEO & Director

Michael Eastwood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Manav Patnaik - Barclays Bank

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

George Tong - Goldman Sachs Group

Douglas Arthur - Huber Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Thomson Reuters first quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Gary Bisbee, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary Bisbee

Thank you, Paula. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Steve Hasker; and our CFO, Mike Eastwood, who will discuss our results and take your questions following their remarks. [Operator Instructions]

Throughout today's presentation, when we compare performance period-on-period, we discuss revenue growth before currency as well as on an organic basis. We believe this provides the best basis to measure the underlying performance of the business. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements and non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in reports and filings that we provide to regulatory agencies. You may access these documents on our website or by contacting our Investor Relations department.

Let me now turn it over to Steve Hasker.

Stephen Hasker

Thank you, Gary, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'll start by reviewing our Q1 highlights. Solid momentum continued

