Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Sanay - Head, IR

Jeffrey Dayno - President and CEO

Jeffrey Dierks - CCO

Sandip Kapadia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Ami Fadia - Needham

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning everyone. My name is Shelby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Harmony Biosciences' First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participant lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Luis Sanay, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Luis Sanay

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today, as we review Harmony Biosciences’ first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website to find the materials that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our lifecycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying business performance.

Our speakers on today's call are; Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, President and CEO; Jeffrey Dierks, Chief Commercial Officer; and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer.

Moving on to slide two. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements today, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Our

