PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 2:48 PM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)
PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Pearson – Head-Investor Relations

Paul Taubman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Helen Meates – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin Ryan – JMP Securities

Steven Chubak – Wolfe Research

Jim Mitchell – Seaport Global

Matt Moon – KBW

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the PJT Partners First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Pearson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Sharon Pearson

Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the PJT Partners first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Sharon Pearson, Head of Investor Relations at PJT Partners. And joining me today is Paul Taubman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Helen Meates, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I want to point out that during the course of this conference call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors are described in the Risk Factors section contained in PJT Partners' 2023 Form 10-K, which is available on our website at pjtpartners.com.

I want to remind you that the company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements and that the presentation we make today contains non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are meaningful in evaluating the company's performance. For detailed disclosures on these non-GAAP metrics and their GAAP reconciliations, you should refer to the financial data contained within the press release we issued this morning, also available on our website.

