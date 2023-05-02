Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 2:54 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.52K Followers

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keri Mattox - Chief Communications Officer

Bryan Hanson - Chairman President and CEO

Suketu Upadhyay - CFO

Ivan Tornos - COO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Zimmer Biomet First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today May 2, 2023. Following today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Keri Mattox, Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.

Keri Mattox

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We're joining you from our Warsaw Indiana headquarters and are happy to be with you today. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me are Bryan Hanson, our Chairman President and CEO; EVP and CFO, Suketu Upadhyay and COO, Ivan Tornos.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you, that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please note we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectations change materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties in addition to the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the discussions on this call will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.