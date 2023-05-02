Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Mendivil - Investor Relations

Sujal Patel - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary & Director

Anna Mowry - Chief Financial Officer

Parag Mallick - Co-Founder, Chief Scientist & Director

Conference Call Participants

Yuko Oku - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Brennan - Cowen

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nautilus First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would not like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Carrie Mendivil, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carrie Mendivil

Thank you. Earlier today, Nautilus released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the Company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to investorrelations@nautilus.bio. Joining me today from Nautilus are: Sujal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO; and Anna Mowry, Chief Financial Officer. Nautilus Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Parag Mallick, will be joining us for Q&A.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release of Nautilus issued today. Except as required by law, Nautilus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial or product -- pipeline projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast, May 2, 2023.

