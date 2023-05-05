Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Liberty Energy: The 'Bad Math' Of Shale

May 05, 2023 9:30 AM ETLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)PUMP, NEX4 Comments
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shale operators are doing just fine with $70 WTI.
  • Liberty Energy Inc. sees stable to modest growth this year and has retained pricing power.
  • We think investors looking for modest growth may find Liberty Energy Inc. attractive at current prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

Hamster in wheel

Hmmm. Maybe if I eat an extra bowl of alfalfa spouts I can get ahead. Actually, I'd rather just take a nap.

Bartolome Ozonas/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) turned in a very solid

Liberty Energy Price chart

Liberty Energy Price chart (Seeking Alpha)

EIA DPR new well production

EIA DPR new well production (EIA-DPR)

EBITDA Margin Growth

EBITDA Margin Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.46K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am forced to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.