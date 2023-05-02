Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 3:06 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.52K Followers

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Bhatia - VP, IR

Jack Fusco - President, CEO & Director

Anatol Feygin - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Zach Davis - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Marc Solecitto - Barclays Bank

Spiro Dounis - Citigroup

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Sean Morgan - Evercore ISI

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo Securities

Alexis Kania - Wolfe Research

Jean Salisbury - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

George Burwell - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cheniere Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Randy Bhatia. Please go ahead.

Randy Bhatia

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Cheniere's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The slide presentation and access for the webcast for today's call are available at cheniere.com. Joining me this morning are Jack Fusco, Cheniere's President and CEO; Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Zach Davis, Executive Vice President and CFO; and other members of Cheniere's senior management.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including answers to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from what is described in these statements. Slide 2 of our presentation contains a discussion of those forward-looking statements and associated risks. In addition, we may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix to the slide presentation.

As part of our discussion of

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.