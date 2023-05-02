Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

How The EU's Carbon Border Tax Will Affect The Global Metals Trade

May 02, 2023
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The European Union's implementation of a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to reduce the risk of carbon leakage as it strengthens its Emission Trading System is likely to push consumer prices higher and affect metal trade flows.
  • It will also force producers globally to accelerate efforts to cut their carbon footprint.
  • Recently, the European Parliament and the Council reached an agreement of a provisional and conditional nature on the CBAM.

By Ewa Manthey & Warren Patterson

What is CBAM?

The CBAM is set to complement the EU’s Emission Trading System (ETS), in order to help hit the bloc’s 'Fit for 55' target of reducing carbon emissions by 55% by 2030

Products Covered Under CBAM for the Steel and Aluminium Sectors

EU CBAM Timeline

Reduction Factor For Free Allowances, 2026-34

EU CBAM Process

Carbon Pricing Initiatives Around the World

Global Carbon Prices

Key aluminium suppliers to the EU and emission intensity

Key steel suppliers to the EU and emission intensity

