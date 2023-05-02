Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GM Ditches Apple CarPlay In 2024 Chevy Blazer, Latest Salvo In Auto Dashboard Wars

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • General Motors' affordable battery-electric SUV (BEV) will feature a Google-designed instrument panel that mirrors neither Apple nor Android phones.
  • GM asserts the new platform will provide a superior experience for motorists.
  • Apple last year announced plans for enhanced CarPlay that will control every screen on the dashboard, while accessing vehicle and user data.
  • GM risks alienating potential buyers of Blazer and other new BEVs who may gravitate to brands that mirror their iPhones. It remains a HOLD.

Apple Carplay screen in car dashboard displaying Google Maps and Waze apps

Apple Carplay screen in car dashboard displaying Google Maps and Waze apps

Allard1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Buyers of GM's (NYSE:GM) 2024 Chevrolet Blazer BEV scheduled to reach retailers this summer may be startled to discover that their new

chart

GM stock since IPO (Yahoo Finance)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.08K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM, TSLA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.