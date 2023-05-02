Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms: The King Is Back With A Double Earnings Beat

May 02, 2023 4:30 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Deep Tech Insights
Summary

  • Meta reported solid result for Q1 2023 as it beat both its revenue and earnings growth estimates.
  • The company has faced challenges monetising its Reels video format, but its efficiency metric has improved by 30% and 40% for Instagram and Facebook sequentially.
  • Meta has continued to grow its user base by ~5% year over year to 3.81 billion people, for its Family of Apps.
  • Meta bought back $9.22 billion of stock in Q1,23 which is a positive for existing shareholders. The company has a further $41.73 billion authorized for share buybacks.
  • The company plans to roll out "AI Agents" for business messaging and introduced its 65 billion parameter AI model LLaMa to researchers in Q1,23.

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Kira-Yan

Just last year Meta (NASDAQ:META) was written off by investors as a legacy technology company that was splurging cash on the "Metaverse", with declining revenue, earnings, and slowing user growth. However, now the tide looks to be turning as Meta reported solid financial

Meta Post Gain

Meta Post Gain (Deep Tech Insights post)

Revenue

Revenue (Q1,FY23)

Family Monthly Active People

Family Monthly Active People (Q1,23 results with author annotations)

Family Monthly Active Users

Family Monthly Active Users (Q1,FY23 with author annotations)

US and Canada ARPU

US and Canada ARPU Facebook (Q1,23 data with author annotations)

Asia-Pacific ARPU

Asia-Pacific ARPU (Q1,23 data with author annotations)

Most Popular Social Media Platforms in India

Most Popular Social Media Platforms in India (oosga, author Deep Tech Insights annotations)

Diluted EPS

Diluted EPS (Q1,23 data with author annotations)

Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue

Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue (Q1,23 data with author annotations)

Meta stock valuation 1

Meta stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Meta stock valuation 2

Meta stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Deep Tech Insights
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

