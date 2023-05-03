Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Medical Properties Trust: The Verdict (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • REITs are generally boring investments. They collect rents, and investors collect dividends. That’s one reason we all love them.
  • Medical Properties Trust has been anything but dull. A myriad of issues have driven the stock down 50% in the past year. Other healthcare REITs have struggled as well.
  • Management has decided to test short sellers' confidence and claims in court. We won’t focus on that here, but it’s a sign of how rough things have become.
  • Medical Properties Trust Q1 results included many key data points about this REIT's future, including the 13%+ dividend yield that was just confirmed for at least one more quarter.
  • Let's take an objective look at Medical Properties Trust now that we have Q1's earnings and 2023's guidance at our disposal.
Man standing hesitating to make decision

olaser

This article was published on iREIT on Alpha on Monday, May 1, 2023. The article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ("WER").

As many of you know, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has become a battleground

na

Seeking Alpha

Chart, scatter chart Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Table, timeline Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Table Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Table Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

MPW Q4-19 Supplemental

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Table Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Table Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

MPW Q1-23 Supplemental

This article was written by

The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

WER: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTR, NHI, SPG, O, MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

