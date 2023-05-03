Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Medical Properties Trust: Compelling Value Proposition At 13.2% Dividend

On the Pulse
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust outearned its dividend with AFFO in Q1’23 and declared a new quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.
  • The portfolio is well-diversified and optimized. Recent transaction to shed Australian hospital assets streamlines portfolio.
  • I see a 100% upside in MPW’s valuation based on AFFO over the long term.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) reported first-quarter earnings last Thursday, and the results show that the hospital real estate investment trust is capable of maintaining its high 13.2% dividend yield.

Portfolio Overview

AFFO

Short Interest Data

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

