Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 4:04 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Putman - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Tom Carter - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Evan Kiefer - Vice President, Finance, and Investor Relations

Garrett Gremillion - Vice President of Engineering and Geology

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc

Trafford Lamar - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Black Stone Minerals First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, on this call, I will be reporting and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Putman, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Steve Putman

Thanks, Todd, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us either by phone or online for Black Stone's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website along with our earnings release, which was issued last night. Before we start, I'd like to advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call about our plans, expectations, and assumptions regarding our future performance.

These statements involve risks that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks, you should refer to our cautionary information about forward-looking statements in our press release yesterday, the Risk Factors section of our 2022 10-K, and our 10-Q we file later today.

We may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliation of those measures to the

