Valaris Earnings Beat: Don't Get Too Excited

May 02, 2023 5:07 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)
Thomas Prescott
Summary

  • VAL's earnings beat was exaggerated by one-time non-operational items including a substantial tax adjustment.
  • Still, FQ1 23 results continue a recent string of profitable quarters on improved revenues.
  • I'm still on the fence with relation to VAL, but some investors may find recent results more encouraging.
  • Investors who wish to accumulate VAL may want to look for a bottom around depressed sentiment, lower energy prices, and even this week's Federal Reserve Meeting.

Recent Earnings

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) reported FQ1 23 estimate beatings before market open on May 2nd. GAAP EPS of $0.61 beat estimates by $0.98 while revenues of $43.1M beat estimates by $15.02M. However, a closer look at VAL's

Thomas Prescott
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

