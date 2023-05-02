simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) has filed to raise $10.0 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The firm imports luxury automobiles from the U.S. to China as a "parallel-importer" outside the established manufacturer-dealer system.

Given CTNT’s low margin results, its operating and competitive risks and reduced future reporting profile, I'll pass on the Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. IPO.

Cheetah Overview

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. was founded to import luxury vehicles from the United States for resale within the PRC.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Huan Liu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously CEO at Beijing Xinyongjia Technology Co. and has experience in real estate, private equity and car import/export services.

The service is called "parallel-import," due to its operation outside of an authorized dealership relationship with an automobile manufacturer.

The company earns a profit primarily from the mark-up resale price to individuals or dealers in the PRC.

As of December 31, 2022, Cheetah has booked fair market value investment of $3.3 million from investors including the founder, Mr. Huan Liu.

Cheetah - Customer Acquisition

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. works with hundreds of procurement agents in the U.S. to obtain an ongoing supply of luxury automobiles based on demand for particular models in China.

In 2022, the firm counted nine customers in the PRC and sold 434 parallel-import cars during the year.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 1.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was 17.7x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

Cheetah’s Market

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for luxury automobiles (as a proxy for the company's much smaller parallel-import market) was an estimated $160 billion at the beginning of 2023 and is forecast to reach $175 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in demand from high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in China and improved offerings by luxury automakers.

Also, in the past decade, luxury automobile sales in China have grown by 36% per year, well in excess of the 26% annual rate of growth for the overall passenger car market.

The firm faces competitive pressures due to relatively low barriers to entry in the marketplace.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Slightly growing operating profit

A swing to cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 55,153,335 40.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 39,204,036 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,469,381 48.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 3,001,342 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 8.10% 5.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 7.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,139,612 3.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 2,117,472 5.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 816,980 1.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,170,205 2.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,189,605 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (13,084,037) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2022, Cheetah had $58,381 in cash and $12.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $2.2 million.

CTNT IPO Details

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. intends to sell two million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the JOBS Act of 2012 and is eligible for reduced company reporting requirements.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller China-centric companies that have become public in the U.S. have been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding reduced JOBS Act reporting requirements and their potentially volatile or negative effect on such companies and their stock listings.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The Class B shareholder (CEO Liu) will be entitled to 15 votes per share and will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $97.8 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 10.71%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 45% for working capital and other general corporate purposes in support of our current business to supply parallel-import vehicles sourced in the U.S. to be sold in the PRC market; approximately 30% for developing our warehousing and logistics services; approximately 20% for developing financial services; and approximately 5% for developing and improving technology relating to an online platform that facilitates financial, warehousing, and logistics services. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Maxim Group and Pacific Century Securities.

Valuation Metrics For CTNT

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $93,330,000 Enterprise Value $97,769,983 Price / Sales 1.69 EV / Revenue 1.77 EV / EBITDA 45.70 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Operating Margin 3.88% Net Margin 1.48% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.71% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,189,605 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.35% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 6.02 Revenue Growth Rate 40.68% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth plans.

The firm’s financials have shown increasing topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, small growth in operating profit and a swing to cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $2.2 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple was a strong 17.7x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends as determined by the Board of Directors and subject to the North Carolina Business Corporations Act.

The market opportunity for Western luxury vehicles in China is large and will likely continue to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Maxim Group is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (5.8%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its exposure to China’s market and the unpredictable regulatory environment, which can change with little notice and catastrophic results for foreign investors.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of approximately 1.77x.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. operates in a low-margin business with low barriers to entry and within an unpredictable and arbitrary Chinese government regulatory environment.

Like so many Asian company IPOs, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.'s ultra-low proposed price of $5.00 per share means the IPO is aimed primarily at retail investors.

Given the firm’s low margin results, its operating and competitive risks and reduced future reporting profile, I'll pass on the Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced