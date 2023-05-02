Madmaxer

As with most companies in the semiconductor space, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has seen revenue growth stall to start 2023. The key here is to pick out stocks with catalysts for future growth when the cyclical downturn improves and demand growth normalizes following a period of absorbing pulled forward sales. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock, as NXP Semi appears set to now build upon the revenue growth from the last couple of years.

Steady Performance

NXP reported a strong quarterly beat, but the company saw revenue slip nearly 1% YoY. The chip company reported an impressive EPS of $3.19 in the quarter, beating analyst estimates by $0.17:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The key to understanding the investment story at NXP is the revenue trend over the last couple of years. The company saw revenues surge from around $9 billion annually pre-Covid to over $13 billion now.

Data by YCharts

During this period, NXP boosted sales by 20% to 40% annually in 2021 and 2022. The company forecasts sales trends through 2030 with CAGRs in the 10% range, so NXP Semi clearly saw massive growth pulled forward when sales were growing at the 40% clip in 2021.

The prime growth driver remains the Automotive segment where revenues reached 52% of total revenues. The company focuses on auto radar systems, sensing and electrical systems where ADAS and EV demand will drive growth for the decade ahead.

Source: NXP Semi. Q1'23 presentation

The Automotive segment is forecasted to have the highest growth rates going forward. Along with the Industrial segment, NXP has over 70% of the business with growth rates targeted at up to 14% in annual growth.

The Automotive segment saw Q1'23 revenues reach $1.8 billion, up 17% YoY. The company faced massive pressure in the Industrial and Mobile segments where sales plunged around 30% from Q1'22 levels due to weak consumer electronics demand.

A hidden part of the NXP story is that the company continues to under feed the channel costing the company up to $120 million in sales per the CFO on the Q1'23 earnings call:

...so long as we hold the channel at 1.6 months or 49 days. As the channel inventory returns to the long-term target of 2.5 months or 75 days, we would correspondingly lower our balance sheet inventory. In Q1, the inventory flexibility on the balance sheet enables us to deliver an extra $120 million of revenue by leveraging the die bank inventory on hand.

The amazing part is that NXP achieved these solid quarterly results despite these lower channel inventory levels and severe shortages still existing in key areas where lead times top 52 weeks.

Amazing Discount

Despite these positive secular drivers, NXPI only trades at 12x forward EPS targets. The company remains cheaper than ON Semiconductor (ON) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) with those stocks trading at forward P/E multiples averaging 33% higher.

Data by YCharts

NXP Semi even supports the stock via a 2.4% dividend yield along with strong stock buybacks. The company repurchased $1.4 billion worth of stock last year leading to a share count reduction to 261 million shares versus 269 million to start 2021.

The BoD paused share buybacks during Q1, but the company plans to restart repurchasing shares now with the fears of the banking crisis disappearing. NXP Semi can quickly repurchase 3% or more of the outstanding shares in 2023 to boost earnings.

Along with the solid dividend yield, the stock offers attractive capital returns to shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semiconductors continues to offer strong growth drivers going forward while the stock is now priced for a low growth environment. Investors should use the weakness in the stock price over the last year as an opportunity to load up on a semiconductor play set to ride the auto tech wave over the next decade.