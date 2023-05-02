Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.53K Followers

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

George Hoglund - VP, IR

Tamara Fischer - Executive Chair

Dave Cramer - President and CEO

Brandon Togashi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Smedes Rose - Citi

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Wes Golladay - Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the National Storage Affiliates First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, George Hoglund, Vice President of Investor Relations for National Storage Affiliates. Thank you, Mr. Hoglund. You may begin.

George Hoglund

We'd like to thank you for joining us today for the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call of National Storage Affiliates Trust. On the line with me here today are NSA's Executive Chair, Tamara Fischer; President and CEO, Dave Cramer; and CFO, Brandon Togashi. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. Please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up and then return to the queue if you have more questions. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday afternoon, we furnished our supplemental package with additional details on our results, which maybe found in the Investor Relations section on our Web site at nationalstorageaffiliates.com. On today's call, management's prepared remarks and the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and represent management's estimates as of today, May 2, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to revise or update any

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.