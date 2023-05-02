Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vertiv Q1 Earnings: Still Very Cheap

May 02, 2023 5:21 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
955 Followers

Summary

  • Vertiv is up over 20% after reporting superb Q1 earnings, as both revenue and profitability saw excellent growth.
  • The rapid development of the AI industry should generate meaningful tailwinds for the company moving forward.
  • The company's current valuation remains significantly discounted compared to peers and its historical average.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

cloud data center

mesh cube

Investment Thesis

After reporting impressive first-quarter results, Vertiv's (NYSE:VRT) share price rallied last week and is now up nearly 20% since my last coverage in September. Despite the recent rebound, I still believe the company presents an attractive investment opportunity. The

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vertiv

Vertiv

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
955 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.