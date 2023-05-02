Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Wajax Corporation (WJXFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 4:39 PM ETWajax Corporation (WJXFF), WJX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.53K Followers

Wajax Corporation (OTCPK:WJXFF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Iggy Domagalski - President, CEO

Stuart Auld - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Bryan Fast - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Webcast. On today's webcast will be Mr. Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from expected results.

I will now turn the call over to Iggy Domagalski.

Iggy Domagalski

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our first quarter call. This afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax' Q1 2023 financial results. This presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations and Events and Presentations. I will provide you with a general update, and we'll then turn it over to Stu for comments on backlog, inventory, cash and the balance sheet.

To begin, I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slide 2 and the non-GAAP and other financial measures on Slide 3. Turning to Slide 4. This slide provides an overview of Wajax. The corporation has 165 years of Canadian operating history, operates across 121 branches with a team of over 3,000 employees, including more than 1,100 skilled technicians.

During the quarter, our heavy equipment categories and revenue sources made up approximately 54% of our total revenue while industrial products and ERS generated approximately 46%. Turning to Slide 5. In the first quarter, Wajax saw significant improvement in key financial metrics and TRIF. Revenue of $516.1 million was up $76.5 million or approximately 17% in the quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.