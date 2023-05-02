Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 4:41 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.53K Followers

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stevo - SVP and Chief IR Officer

Dr. Albert Bourla - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Denton - Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Mikael Dolsten - President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical

Angela Hwang - Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business

Aamir Malik - Chief Business Innovation Officer

Dr. William Pao - Chief Development Officer

Doug Lankler - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Louise Chen - Cantor

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Colin Bristow - UBS

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Andrew Baum - Citi

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

David Risinger - SVB Securities

Steve Scala - Cowen

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Carter Gould - Barclays

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Stevo

Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pfizer's first quarter earnings call. I'm joined today by Dr. Albert Bourla, our Chairman and CEO; Dave Denton, our CFO; and Dr. Mikael Dolsten, President of Worldwide Research and Development and Medical. Joining for the Q&A session, we also have Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business; Aamir Malik, our Chief Business Innovation Officer; Dr. William Pao, our Chief Development Officer; and Doug Lankler, our General Counsel.

Before we begin the call, I wanted to remind you of some of some logistical

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.