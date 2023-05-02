blackCAT/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is a rare small company which has a combination of hyper-growth and growing scale, which is driving improved profitability.

Frankly speaking, while at this moment Hims & Hers Health is sizzling, no business is without risks. And here I point out the potential impact of telemedicine regulation on HIMS prospects.

And yet, when all is considered I'm very bullish on this stock.

Why Hims & Hers Health? Why Buy Now?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. sells on-demand non-prescription drugs. This relatively straightforward description gets to the heart of both the bear and bull case. There's nothing in that description that speaks to the success that HIMS is managing.

And yet, consider this chart:

HIMS Q4 2022

What you see here is that both its End of Quarter single-month and multi-month subscribers are up, with a combined figure of up 88% y/y.

So, not only are subscriber figures still growing at a breakneck pace, but equally important is what HIMS' CEO said on the last earnings call,

The growth in our consumer base fuels the rate of customer insights feedback and learnings we can utilize. This allows us to garner better personalized understandings and customer segment preferences. These insights feed into our technology platform to better train, refine, and deliver great care.

Typically, companies say that they can lean on their insights to deliver better products, but for most companies, it's just corporate-speak. But with Hims & Hers, it clearly is working, because as you can see here, customers are flocking to its platform.

But The Growth Opportunity Doesn't End Here

Recently HIMS has started to go target women too. Case in point, in the past couple of months, Kristen Bell (you'll probably have seen her in a movie) signs up with Hims & Hers to drive the Hers side of the business. Incidentally, I believe we'll hear substantially more details about Hers' side of the business in the upcoming Q1 results next Monday, after hours.

Hims is taking the learnings from the HIMS side of the business, of getting known influencers to talk about their stigmatized health issues. And getting potential customers to seek out Hers first in their well-being journey.

HIMS Q4 2022

At the core of what Hims and Hers are aspiring to do is ''remove barriers for a wide portion of potential patients yet to be treated''.

As we look beyond the narrative, the best part is the fundamentals. Because without strong fundamentals HIMS becomes Teladoc (TDOC).

Revenue Growth Rates, More Than 30% CAGR Into 2025

HIMS revenue growth rates

Despite the very tough comparable period with last year's Q4 2021, when HIMS grew its topline by 104% y/y, Q4 2022 was nearly a match. The company is clearly doing something right.

If you've read my work before, you'll know that for me, one of the best indicators that a stock is going to be a rewarding investment is when the analysts' community continues to raise their outlook for a company.

SA Premium

In fact, I dare say, that when analysts are raising their outlook that probably has a greater bearing on the stock performance than anything else, even after accounting for valuation.

When the investment community is working on your behalf, you don't need to do much else, you can just stay for the ride.

The Inflection In Profitability Profile

Consistent with what I've said in the past, Hims is a small company. At this stage in its life cycle, it should not be aiming for maximizing profitability. I recognize that the market is now going through a whim where companies are getting rewarded for maximizing profitability. But profitable companies are not growing rapidly. They are often reporting under a mid-10s to 20% CAGR.

And that sort of investment can be OK, but it's important to know what kind of business you are invested in and that management has an understanding of where they are heading too.

To be clear, that's not to say that management should be careless. Companies should be able to have clear unit economics and other key performance indicators and follow this north star.

HIMS Q4 2022

What you see here is that HIMS spends $39 per customer and gets that customers spend back in roughly 6 months.

Moreover, as a sanity check, consider HIMS' EBITDA margin profile.

HIMS Q4 2022

What you see here is a clear progression in HIMS profitability. Not only are its EBITDA margins becoming more compelling, but Q4 actually ended with positive EBITDA.

Furthermore, as we look ahead, HIMS guides for 2023 to end with $25 million of positive EBITDA.

At this stage, I'm not overly perturbed with what proportion of HIMS' EBITDA actually translates into free cash flows.

Instead, I'm seeing a business that has now reached self-sufficiency. A business that holds no debt and isn't burning through cash flows.

In essence, HIMS has enough flexibility inbuilt into its operations right now that it can continue on its path to growing market share.

Biden Proposal To Ban Telemedicine Companies

President Biden's proposal to ban telemedicine companies from prescribing certain drugs. Here's a list of the drugs mentioned. These drugs are extremely addictive and not in the same league as minoxidil or finasteride, which are topical drugs, meaning applied to the skin, to grow one's hair.

This exact matter was put forward to Hims on their earnings call. Here's the transcript:

Analyst What are your thoughts on the sides of administration's proposal last week, which would require patients to see a doc in person before getting attention deficit disorder medication or [indiscernible]. Just kind of wondering what kind of percentage of your business today is tied to those kind of prescriptions? Hims' CEO Andrew Dudum Yes, that's a great question. We currently do not offer any type of controlled substances on the platform. They're not permitted in any capacity. And so, there's no part of the business today that would be affected by the Biden administration's proposal that came out last week.

Hims' business model is not about being the cheapest place to buy non-prescription drugs. It's not about getting controlled substances. It's about providing patients with an environment where they can talk about sensitive medical conditions or stigmas.

One could make the argument that Hims operates in a hyper-competitive environment, and I would agree. Even though I put forward that you don't get this level of subscriber growth unless there's clear value in your platform.

Common Sense Investment Risks

HIMS' business model is one of providing non-prescription products. While the economy is strong, subscribers are highly likely to reach out and stay on HIMS' platform.

As the economy starts to weaken, patients can easily unsubscribe from the platform, search for the active ingredient in the drug and buy cheaper alternative drugs elsewhere. There's no need for regular telehealth consultations.

The other consideration is how many different types of wellness products can an average patient consume? HIMS' ability to upsell more and varied wellness products will at some point become limited.

Also, recall that HIMS' business model is one of leaning on social media platforms to acquire more customers. And this brings further considerations. It's not only difficult in a cookieless world to accurately target potential customers but those customers are also being targeted by HIMS' competitors.

The Bottom Line

As I touched on throughout, at this stage in the investment thesis I am not inclined to put too much emphasis on its valuation. As long as the valuation still makes some sense, I'm not going to drop this stock simply because the stock could in time look expensive.

That's not to say that I believe 3x sales is expensive. I do not. But my whole contention is that we should work through and think about what HIMS is attempting to accomplish and see the progress the company is making and follow that trajectory.

Altogether, there's really a lot to be excited about with HIMS.