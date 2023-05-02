Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Azimut Holding: The M&A Splurge Does Not Excite Me

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I am reviewing the long thesis on Azimut Holding since my last coverage.
  • The latest financial report (FY22) was OK, with recurring fees reaching a new ATH.
  • Management focuses on AUM growth at any cost, but I am concerned as international expansion is not as profitable as the domestic market.
  • Shares may look optically cheap at 7x P/E, but I am in no rush to buy back into the stock.

The Borsa Italiana, based in Milan.

robertomm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Review of my investment thesis

When I last discussed Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) (OTCPK:AZIHY) in 2019, I held a positive view of this stock. I based my investment case on three factors. First, the company had a

Azimut's revenue trend

And Value For All

Azimut FY assets & inflows

Azimut's investors deck, April 2023

Azimut's revenue by geography

Azimut's investors deck, April 2023

AUM vs AUC

And Value For All

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.64K Followers
APAC Corporate Financial Analyst (Controller) for a large-cap European company. Part-time investor and passionate about everything concerning finance, I contribute to the site as a hobby and for self-development. Former semi-pro chess player and at high risk of turning into a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winters...).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.