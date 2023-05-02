Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlotta Chan – Vice President-Investor Relations

Ralph LaRossa – Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Cregg – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Durgesh Chopra – Evercore

Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America

Travis Miller – Morningstar

Andrew Weisel – Scotiabank

Paul Patterson – Glenrock

Ryan Levine – Citi

Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho

Ross Fowler – UBS

Michael Sullivan – Wolfe Research

Angie Storozynski – Seaport Global

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Rob, and will be your event operator [ph] today. I would like to welcome everyone to today's conference, Public Service Enterprise Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded today, May 2, 2023, and will be available for replay as an audio webcast on PSEG's Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Carlotta Chan. Please go ahead.

Carlotta Chan

Good morning. And welcome to PSEG's first quarter 2023 earnings presentation.

On today’s call are Ralph LaRossa, Chair, President and CEO; as well as Dan Cregg, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The press release attachments and slides for today's discussion are posted on our IR website at investor.pseg.com and our 10-Q will be filed shortly. PSEG's earnings release and other matters discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements and estimates that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. We will also discuss non-GAAP operating earnings which differ from net income or loss as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP in the United States. We include reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures and a

