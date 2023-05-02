Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.56K Followers

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerald Morgan - CFO

Bill Lenehan - President, CEO and Director

Patrick Wernig - MD of Acquisitions

Conference Call Participants

Wes Golladay - Baird

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the FCPT First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Glenn. I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Gerald Morgan, CFO of FCPT. Gerald, please go ahead.

Gerald Morgan

Thank you, Glenn. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on beliefs and assumptions made by us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Our assumptions are not a guarantee of future performance and some will prove to be incorrect. For a more detailed description of some potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found at fcpt.com.

All the information presented on this call is current as of today, May 2, 2023. In addition, reconciliation to non-GAAP financial measures presented on this call, such as FFO and AFFO, can be found in the company's supplemental report also available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Lenehan

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter results. I'm going to make introductory remarks. Patrick will make further comments on acquisitions and the pipeline, and then Gerry will discuss the financial and capital raising results.

The existing portfolio continued to perform exceptionally well with 99.9% collections for the quarter and occupancy also at 99.9%. This is going to be an interesting year overall for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.