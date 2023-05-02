Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 5:51 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)
SA Transcripts
OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trip Taylor - IR, Gilmartin Group

David Bailey - President and CEO

Fred Hite - COO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Sam Brodovsky - Truist

Operator

Good morning and welcome to OrthoPediatrics Corporation’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Trip Taylor from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Trip Taylor

Thank you for joining today's call.

With me from the Company are David Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Before we begin today, let me remind you that the Company's remarks include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and the Company's actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023.

During the call today, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are supplemental measures of performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating its operations period-over-period. For each non-GAAP financial measure referenced on this call, the Company has included a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its earnings release. Please note that the

