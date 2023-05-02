Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 5:52 PM ETMapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCPK:MAPGF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charmaine Lum - Chief Financial Officer

Kiat Ng - Chief Executive Officer

James Sung - Head, Asset Management & Marketing

Yuen May Lum - Director, Investor Relations

Jean Kam - Head, Investments

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - JPMorgan

Brandon Lee - Citigroup

Derek Tan - DBS

Vijay Natarajan - RHB Group

David Lum - Daiwa Capital Markets

Jian Hua Chang - OCBC Bank

Joel Siew - DBS Bank

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to MLT's results briefing for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Months Ended March 2023. Before we start some housekeeping rules, those who are dialing in by Webex, please put yourself on mute.

Okay. Now I'd like to hand over the session to our CFO, Charmaine Lum.

Charmaine Lum

Afternoon to everyone. Thank you for taking the time to attend MLT's 4Q FY '22-'23 as well as full year results. I'll first bring you through the key highlights for 4Q Year-on-year, gross revenue is down 2.2% at $178.9 million. NPI is down 1.8% year-on-year. The drop mainly due to FX, where the regional currencies have depreciated against Sing dollars.

For this quarter, we are declaring a DPU of $2.268 that's the same as 4Q last year. Our portfolio remains resilient, with a portfolio occupancy of about 97%. WALE is at 3.1 years. For this quarter, we also recorded an average rental reversion of a positive 3.1%. Portfolio revaluation gain for this financial year is about SGD224 million. On the capital management front, aggregate leverage is at 36.8%, the same as last financial year.

We have an average debt maturity of about 3.8 years and 84% of our debt has been hedged into fixed rate or 77% of our income stream for the next

