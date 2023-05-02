Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FPA Crescent Fund Inv (FPACX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 6:06 PM ETFPA Crescent Fund Inv (FPACX), FPCSX
FPA Crescent Fund Inv (MUTF:FPACX)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2023 16:00 ET

Company Participants

Ryan Leggio - Partner, Lead Client Relations

Steven Romick - CFA, Managing Partner

Brian Selmo - CFA, Partner Portfolio Manager

Mark Landecker - CFA, Partner Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Operator

[Call starts abruptly]

Please note that today's webcast is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Ryan Leggio. Ryan, the floor is yours.

Ryan Leggio

Thanks so much. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We would like to welcome you to FPA Crescent's first quarter webcast. My name is Ryan Leggio, and I'm a partner here at FPA and Lead Client Relations. The slides, audio, visual replay and transcript of today's webcast will be made available on our website, fpa.com in the coming week or so. Momentarily, you'll hear from Steven Romik, Brian Salmon, Mark Landecker, the portfolio managers of our Contrarian Value Strategy, which includes the FPA Crescent Fund. Steven has managed the FPCs fund since its inception in 1993, with Brian Mark joining Steve and his portfolio managers in June of 2013.

Before I turn it over to the portfolio managers, I wanted to note 2 things; first, Steven was in Chicago last week to give a keynote address at the Morningstar Investment Conference, and that transcript of his speech is now available on the homepage of our website and on the FPA crescent portion of our website. In his speech, Steven reflects on how his evolution as an investor has enabled to fund Metis objective since its inception. And speaking of inception, later this quarter, Crescent will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Please stay tuned for us in the coming weeks. We are planning to have an event in the

