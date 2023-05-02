Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ford Motor Company (F) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 6:22 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), F.PB1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.56K Followers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lynn Antipas Tyson - Executive Director, Investor Relations

Jim Farley - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Lawler - Chief Financial Officer

Marion Harris - Chief Executive Officer, Ford Credit

Conference Call Participants

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

John Murphy - Bank of America

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Dan Levy - Barclays

Tom Narayan - RBC

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Gary, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Ford Motor Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Lynn Antipas Tyson, Executive Director of Investor Relations.

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Thank you, Gary, and welcome to the Ford Motor Company's first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Jim Farley, President and CEO; John Lawler, Chief Financial Officer; and also for Q&A is Marion Harris, CEO of Ford Credit.

Today's discussions include some non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable US GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You can find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content at shareholder.ford.com.

Our discussion also includes forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may differ from those stated. The most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on page 25. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year. Company EBIT, EPS and free

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.