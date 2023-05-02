David Becker/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday afternoon. The company saw its revenue and profit decline, but that was expected. All things considered, AMD's results weren't bad, but the company is not as inexpensive as it was not too long ago.

What Happened?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. announced its most recent quarterly results following the market close on Tuesday, May 2. These are the headline numbers from the earnings report for the period:

Seeking Alpha

We see that AMD was able to generate $5.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, which was down 9% year-over-year. Due to the ongoing economic slowdown, a decline in sales was expected, however. In fact, AMD's results were slightly better than expected, beating the consensus estimate by around 1%. The company also managed to beat EPS estimates, but profits still were down by almost 50% year over year. Let's get into the details.

Stronger Than Expected, But A Somewhat Weak Outlook

Due to several macro headwinds, AMD was not expected to show any business growth during the period. High inflation pinches consumers' pockets, which makes them spend less on discretionary consumer goods such as PCs, notebooks, gaming consoles, and so on. On top of that, many consumers had upgraded their work-from-home equipment and their gaming equipment during the pandemic, as consumers were flush with cash back then and since they spent a lot of time at home. With many consumers having relatively new tech equipment, and with cash being available for discretionary purchases dwindling, it was not surprising to see AMD sell fewer products in the consumer goods space. That has been the worst-performing unit for the company by far during the first quarter, as client revenue dropped by a massive 65% year over year.

It should be noted, however, that this was partially due to downstream inventory reduction; actual consumption (purchases by consumers) did not drop this much. This indicates that sales would not have dropped this much on an inventory-adjusted basis. Since inventory levels at AMD's customers will not decline forever, the sales decline for the client business could very well be less pronounced during the current quarter and beyond, although we will most likely still see a pretty negative year-over-year comparison in Q2.

AMD's most important business unit in terms of future growth potential is the data center franchise. Here, inflation and lower consumer spending power aren't headwinds, but sales have still shown a much weaker performance compared to the sales growth rate investors got used to during the good times. Data center revenue was flat versus the previous year's quarter during Q1, while we saw deep double-digit growth not too long ago.

While the data center business profits from long-term growth tailwinds, the uncertain macro environment still results in near-term headwinds. Tech companies aren't chasing growth in the same way they did during the good times, and the reduced spending is impacting data center chip companies such as AMD. It's important to note that the company has vastly outperformed peers such as Intel Corporation (INTC) with its flat data center sales, as Intel's data center revenue dropped by a hefty 39% year over year during the first quarter. With AMD being able to keep its data center revenue stable while its peers experience slumping data center sales, AMD must be taking market share at a considerable pace. That will pay off in the long run, I believe -- eventually, market demand will improve again, and pricing should do so, too, and at that point, AMD will benefit from the increased market share.

The fact that AMD is able to take market share from its much larger competitor Intel also suggests that its product lineup remains highly attractive, likely due to factors such as better power efficiency, which plays an increasingly large role in a world where energy is becoming more and more expensive. I thus wouldn't be surprised to see AMD gain further market share in the foreseeable future, although this isn't guaranteed, of course.

AMD's gaming segment experienced a small sales decline of 6%, which is not great, but far from terrible, considering the shaky macro environment. It seems likely that sales will recover and set new records when the macro environment has improved and consumers aren't as impacted by inflation and are more optimistic about the future -- as this results in more spending eagerness.

When companies report growing sales, their profits generally grow more than their sales, due to operating leverage -- fixed costs are distributed over more revenue, thereby allowing for expanding margins. When sales decline, this principle works against investors. This was clearly visible in AMD's Q1 results, as the sales decline caused significant margin compression, which, in turn, resulted in a hefty profit pullback. AMD's gross margin dropped by 400 base points year over year, despite the fact that the company does not operate its own fabs.

Once the revenue decline and the gross margin compression had worked themselves through the earnings statement, AMD's earnings per share had fallen by 47% year over year. That's far from great, especially when we consider the rather high valuation AMD trades at right now, but the good news is that this profit decline should be temporary. Eventually, the macro environment will improve, and client and gaming sales should rise again, while the data center business should get back to growth as well, thanks to market growth and AMD's ongoing market share gains. At that point, AMD will benefit from operating leverage, and margins and profits should rise substantially -- but we don't know yet when this macro recovery will occur.

Based on AMD's guidance for the second quarter (the current quarter), we might have to wait a little longer than what many analysts and investors were hoping for. AMD expects to generate sales of $5.3 billion during Q2, using the midpoint of the guidance range. This is less than the $5.5 billion that Wall Street was looking for, which explains why the market reacted negatively to AMD's earnings announcement despite the beat on the top and the bottom line. With the guidance midpoint being in line with the revenue that AMD has reported for the first quarter, it looks like there will not be any sequential improvement, thus we have not passed the nadir yet.

It is, of course, possible that AMD's management is being conservative with its guidance, but I wouldn't bet on that -- AMD has met its Q1 guidance perfectly, so it seems reasonable to me to assume that the Q2 guidance is realistic as well -- and not especially conservative.

Is AMD A Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices has outperformed peers such as Intel and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), as those reported much larger revenue declines during their most recent quarters, respectively. Still, despite being the best performer among its peers, AMD is also suffering from the current macro headwinds -- both consumers and businesses are uncertain due to high inflation rates and the potential for a recession.

In the long run, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. should do well, I believe, at least if it continues to release attractive products that its customers want to buy -- which should allow for further market share gains in the data center market, for example. That being said, AMD does not look great from a valuation perspective right now. Based on current EPS estimates for this year, AMD is valued at ~30x net profits, which represents a huge premium compared to the broad market, and which is also much more expensive compared to AMD's valuation a couple of months ago. Shares have rallied by more than 60% from the lows seen last fall, despite a lot of operational progress -- in fact, revenues and profits are lower now compared to late last year.

I do believe that the best time to enter a position is when the market is fearful, like it was late last year when AMD was sold off and traded at a rather low valuation. Now, following strong gains over the last couple of months, AMD seems less attractive, especially since the recovery will be taking longer than expected, according to AMD's just-released guidance. I thus rate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock a hold for now -- in the long run, it should do well, but it's not the best value right now. A better entry point may very well materialize.