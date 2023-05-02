David Becker

Based on the weak chip market, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) wasn't expected to provide impressive results with Q1 2023 numbers. The semiconductor company has always been poised for the next leg forward in the 2H of the year, as the PC correction ends and new data center and AI chips lead towards market share gains. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the chip stock trading below long-term intrinsic values.

Source: Finviz

Solid Q1 Considering

AMD reported Q1 2023 numbers compared to consensus estimates as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The numbers beat estimates, but investors won't necessarily be that excited with the composition of the quarter with weak data center sales. Analysts had forecast data center sales hit $1.45 billion in the quarter, and AMD only reported numbers flat with last Q1 at $1.3 billion.

Source: AMD Q1'23 presentation

The quarterly results beat targets despite the continued weakness in the Client segment. AMD only reported Client revenues of $739 million, down an incredible $1.4 billion from the Q1'22 levels.

The Embedded segment from Xilinx helped cover up the weakness in the legacy AMD segments. These sales were $1.6 billion compared to full Q1'22 sales in the $1.0 billion range, only reported as $0.6 billion by AMD due to timing of the merger last year.

On a more positive note, sales would've approached nearly $7 billion but AMD only reporting flat Client revenues. Data Center growth provides another big boost to those sales targets going forward.

While Intel Corporation (INTC) is now reporting losses and having to invest billions upon billions in capital spending in new fabs, AMD is still reporting solid profits even with gross margins dipping down to 50%. The smaller chip company has mostly maintained margins during the PC inventory correction and slowdown in data center sales.

In total, AMD reported net income of $970 million without the capex risk. The Q2'23 guidance incorporates similar estimates as seen in other semi. stocks with a chip bottom in sight as follows:

Revenue at ~$5.3B +/- $300M

Gross margin 50%.

As a reminder, AMD guided to Q1'23 revenues of $5.3 billion at the midpoint and reported revenues of $5.35 billion. The company guided to basically flat sequential revenues similar to Intel mostly guiding flat numbers with some potential upside.

2H Boost

The chip sector has mostly focused on a 2H recovery, and AMD appears to confirm this scenario is emerging as a strong outcome. The CFO made the following statement on the Q1'23 earnings release as follows:

For the second quarter we expect sequential growth in our Data Center and Client segments offset by modest declines in our Gaming and Embedded segments. We remain confident in our growth in the second half of the year as the PC and server markets strengthen and our new products ramp.

The current analyst estimates were predicting a strong rebound in the 2H and AMD confirmed this scenario remains on track. The management team provided a sign these analyst estimates remain solid with the company returning to strong YoY growth rates and sequential revenues jumping in Q3.

Source: Seeking Alpha

AMD will launch both the Genoa server chip family and the MI300 instinct GPU providing strong growth opportunities in the 2H to provide a boost beyond just the general rebound in the PC sector. In fact, the current analyst estimates only predict numbers conducive to the Client segment revenues returning to the levels of 2019 when quarterly sales are expected to reach ~$1.45 billion per quarter in the 2H of the year and $4.7 billion for the year.

AMD just matching those 2019 Client levels pushes Q3/Q4 revenues to over $6 billion alone. The chip company won't need much upside in data center sales and market share gains to hit the current analyst targets for revenues to surge towards $6.6 billion in Q4.

The chip company returning to growth mode by Q3 sets up 2024 for a massive EPS rebound. AMD remains poised to capture the $5 to $6 EPS levels when the cyclical downturn reverses and the business is firing on all cylinders boosted by strong AI chip demand. Analysts currently have an EPS target of $4.30 in 2024, leading to $5.35 in 2025.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. remains incredibly cheap for the massive opportunity ahead. The 2H growth story should drive the stock higher, and buying AMD in the $80s provides a strong opportunity to generate positive returns in the years ahead with booming AI chip demand ahead.