Altria Is The Ultimate 8% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat For What's Coming Next

May 04, 2023 7:30 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BTI, BTAFF, PM, CRON2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Altria Group, Inc.'s recent earnings showed large declines in volumes, triggered partially by California's new flavored-nicotine ban.
  • Management is reiterating its 2023 guidance and providing new 5-year guidance based on its comprehensive smoke-free future plans.
  • Altria plans to steadily cut debt, and rapidly grow its reduced-risk product portfolio, hitting 28% sales from reduced-risk products, or RRPs, by 2028.
  • Management has instituted an even more shareholder-friendly dividend policy calling for 4% to 6% EPS growth in the next five years.
  • Altria Group is 20% conservatively undervalued with 33% upside to fair value, and could deliver 83% total returns in 3 years, and 166% in 6 years. Long term, management is guiding for 11.9% to 13.9% annual total returns and analysts expect 13.4%. Altria Group went up 2% during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis when stocks fell 20%. It's the perfect 8% yielding aristocrat for whatever is coming next for the economy and stock market.
bank vault from which wads of dollars come out.

tiero

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, May 2nd.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The recession of 2023 is literally the most anticipated in history.

Daily Shot

And that's not just among economists.

  • almost all CEOs expect a mild recession
US Treasury, Goldman Sachs

Ycharts

Daily Shot

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

investor day presentation

Future Market Insights

investor day presentation

Statista

investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

investor day presentation

CDC

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

Grandview Research

Investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

Investor day presentation

S&P

Investor day presentation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own $4,000 worth of MO via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

