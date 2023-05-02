Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 7:52 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Willis - Vice President of Investor Relations

Laxman Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer

Rachel Ruggeri - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Britt - Executive Vice President, Chief Reinvention Officer

Sara Trilling - Executive Vice President and President of Starbucks North America

Belinda Wong - Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks China

Brady Brewer - Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Michael Conway - Group President of International and Channel Development

A.J. Jones II - Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of Public Affairs

Conference Call Participants

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Diego, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Starbucks Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Willis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Willis, you may now begin your conference.

Tiffany Willis

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Starbucks second quarter fiscal year 2023 results. Today's discussion will be led by Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer; Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and for Q&A, we'll be joined by Brady Brewer, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer; Frank Britt, Executive Vice President, Chief Reinvention Officer; Michael Conway, Group President of International and Channel Development; A.J. Jones II, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of Public Affairs; Sara Trilling, Executive Vice President and President of Starbucks North America; and Belinda Wong, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks China.

This

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.