Last week, I penned an article whereby I shared some insights into the reasons behind the big pullback by Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares. In the article, I surmised that the biggest reason for the selloff was general malaise, including weakening revenues, by the global semiconductor industry as per the Semiconductor Industry Association’s latest report. In this air of uncertainty, LSCC was punished more than most due to its stratospheric valuation. I urged investors looking to build long-term positions in LSCC to wait for the company’s quarterly report and, if positive, use the pullback to pull the trigger.

Well, Lattice Semiconductor released its earnings report on May 1, and passed the test in flying colors. The company reported revenue of $184.31M (+22.4% Y/Y), $6M better than the Wall Street consensus while non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beat by $0.01. Q1 marked the 12th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth for the company. Meanwhile, net income per diluted share clocked in at $0.40 on a GAAP basis, good for 53.9% Y/Y growth, and $0.37 per share on a Non-GAAP basis, representing 37.8% Y/Y growth.

And, now the metric that has lately been attracting a lot of scrutiny: Profit Margins. Lattice Semiconductor's Q1 2023 gross margin on a GAAP basis came in at 69.8%, good for a 290-basis point improvement while profit margin on a Non-GAAP basis improved 260 basis points to 70.3%. Non-GAAP operating profit margin clocked in at 41%, an increase of 470 basis points year-over-year. The company is now in its fifth year of its gross margin expansion strategy, where it’s been able to drive a huge 1,360 basis points improvement since it started the program in 2019.

I find LSSC’s considerable margin expansion at this point of the semi cycle is simply remarkable considering what the rest of the semiconductor industry has been going through. Many companies in the industry are currently going through a serious inventory correction cycle that has not only taken a big hit on revenues but has also triggered massive margins contractions. Companies in the space are struggling to offload excess inventories, aka channel destocking, forcing them to cut product prices heavily as I explained here for Himax Technologies (HIMX), and here for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO).

Over-capacities and lessening demand are proving to be challenging to the semiconductor industry this year. High inflation has negatively affected consumer electronics pricing while demand has begun to return to normal levels after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to excess inventories. Indeed, inventories of consumer chips are at their highest level in more than a decade. Historically, over-capacities tend to take more than a year to correct. Unfortunately, experts are saying the current one might actually take longer. Meanwhile, the automotive industry is experiencing the opposite problem, with supply still lagging behind, demand and shortages likely to continue through 2024.

Largest product portfolio expansion

Thankfully, Lattice Semiconductor does not appear to be negatively impacted by these industry trends. Regarding the thorny issue of inventory levels, LSCC does not divulge actual inventory data, but has provided useful commentary:

When I look at our distribution channel inventory at the end of Q1 relatively -- it was relatively unchanged from the end of last year, Q4. And our disti and channel inventory is still low relative to what we would consider normal levels of inventory. So when you look at the channel inventory and say, well, that's what's pretty healthy and over time, we'll need to replenish that a bit and so we feel well positioned for long-term growth for the company. We're certainly not immune to any of the macroeconomic challenges or any demand fluctuations in our end markets, but we feel really well positioned over the long term.’’

Regarding profit margins, company CFO Sherri Luther says that Lattice Semiconductor has been able to not only maintain but also expand its margins during the downcycle through the addition of a slew of new products, pricing optimization, better product mix and product cost efficiencies.

...And also, what I would add is we've added a tremendous amount of software content to our software portfolio. And we see increasing adoption from our customers of our higher-level software, our application solution stack, the adoption rate or attach rate is now over 50%,’’ CEO Jim Anderson elaborated.

According to Anderson, the addition of these software solutions to its products has been helping the company secure higher ASPs. He has revealed that the attach rate of LSCC’s software solutions currently exceeds 50%. Better still, the company believes its current pricing is durable over the long-term. Anderson says that one of the greatest attributes about FPGAs is their high fungibility. Due to their programmability, the same product often gets adopted across multiple markets that the company serves.

But as I pointed out in past articles, the biggest reason why LSCC has been outperforming is the company’s accelerated rate of innovation. According to the CEO, Lattice Semiconductor is going through the phase of its largest product portfolio expansion in the company’s history. Last quarter, the company began shipment of the MachXO5-NX FPGAs, the company’s 5th generation Nexus device. The company also launched MachXO5T-NX, the sixth family built on the Lattice and Nexus platform. These devices can be used in multiple applications, including data center networking, machine vision, and industrial IoT.

The Nexus platform remains the company’s key growth driver, with Anderson claiming it’s ‘‘...extremely competitive versus other FPGAs that are out there. Nexus delivers power efficiency that's two to three times better than our competition, incredible physical size advantages where our devices are much, much smaller.’’

But it’s probably not going to be long before the company’s new platform, Lattice Avant, takes over as the key revenue driver. Launched in December, Avant is targeted at mid-range FPGA applications and doubles the company’s addressable market as I explained here. The company has already launched its first Avant-based device and plans to launch two more device families in the current year.

Takeaway

I turned bullish on Lattice Semiconductor nearly three years ago due to the demonstrable success of its business model transition and the company’s mission to become the "low power programmable leader." So far, the company has exceeded expectations and is now looking to target the mid-range FPGA segment with Avant, which will considerably increase its greenfield opportunities. The latest quarterly result has buttressed my bullish thesis.

LSCC shares remain expensive, something that can make them quite volatile and vulnerable to large pullbacks whenever the industry is going through a weak phase. Nevertheless, I believe this company offers a great investment opportunity for long-term shareholders with investment timelines of 5+ years.