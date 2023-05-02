Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Siragusa - Executive Director, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Lonnel Coats - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Wade - President and Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Craig Granowitz - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Joseph Stringer - Needham and Company

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note this event is being recorded.

And at this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Carrie Siragusa. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Carrie Siragusa

Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Lonnel Coats, Lexicon's Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Wade, Lexicon's President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier this afternoon, Lexicon issued a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which is available on our website at www.lexpharma.com and through our SEC filings. A webcast of this call, along with the slide presentation is available on our website. During this call, we will review the information provided in the release, provide a corporate update and then use the remainder of our time to answer your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the safety, efficacy, regulatory status and therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and other drug candidates. These statements may include characterizations of the expected timing and results

