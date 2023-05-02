Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Black Stone Minerals: Headwinds Mount As Energy Demand Falters

May 02, 2023 9:34 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)3 Comments
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Oil and gas royalty companies offer substantial benefits due to reduced exposure to rising output costs and high dividend yields.
  • Black Stone Minerals fell on Tuesday amid a sharp decline in oil prices and oil output, driven by a significant decline in the crude oil consumption outlook.
  • The company's hedging book will have a minimal impact on its profits as most of its hedge prices are very close to today's commodity prices.
  • If oil and gas drillers overreact to lower prices by slashing production, a more considerable shortage could form by year-end, eventually pushing prices to new record highs.
  • In the short term, I suspect BSM could face some downside; however, a significant decline would likely be a buying opportunity due to various longer-term factors benefiting oil and gas prices.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

The energy market is among the most interesting and vital today, as its volatility ultimately drives much of the changes to global inflation rates. Since 2020, the fossil fuels energy market has taken sharp turns due to numerous factors that have dramatically altered

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

