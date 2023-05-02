imaginima

The energy market is among the most interesting and vital today, as its volatility ultimately drives much of the changes to global inflation rates. Since 2020, the fossil fuels energy market has taken sharp turns due to numerous factors that have dramatically altered the supply and demand of oil and gas. In 2020, the initial sharp demand decline led to a mass shortage of storage, temporarily causing commodity prices to become negative. In response, producers dramatically reduced production and were very slow to restart it due to lockdowns and associated shortages, causing oil and gas prices to surge by 2022. Of course, due to higher prices, the Biden administration released immense oil reserves from the SPR last year to halt the shortage, pushing oil prices lower today - with the caveat of a significant decline to use SPR reserves.

Many aspects of this situation have normalized since 2022. Production levels have increased but remain slightly below consumption levels, particularly after the recent OPEC production cuts. Further, natural gas prices were much higher last year, prompting more aggressive capacity expansion from drillers. Of course, the rapid natural gas supply growth, combined with warm winter weather, has pushed that market back into a glut, causing natural gas to fall by a staggering ~75% since last year. Further, slowing economic growth in the US, Europe, and Asia has tempered demand, pushing prices even lower.

Many companies in this sector have faced tremendous volatility due to changes in energy commodity prices. One popular example is Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), an oil and natural gas royalty company. BSM is fascinating because it is a large royalty energy company with significant activity in each of the major producing basins in the US. The royalty model benefits BSM with a constant stream of income based on a percentage of the operator's revenue. To me, this is an ideal situation today because many energy operators are struggling with rising production costs and labor and materials shortages, factors that are far less important for BSM.

Black Stone Minerals currently pays a high yield of 11.5%, paying most of its income as dividends (as a limited partnership). The company has performed well since 2020, rising by 4X peak-to-trough, but is facing more pressures today as prices sour and drilling activity slows. BSM's Q1 earnings on Monday were met with a sharp stock drawdown of ~7% (despite sales and income "beats"), mainly due to declines in royalty production levels. Looking forward, I suspect BSM may face some headwinds as drilling activity falters on low prices.

Hedges Offset Negative Price Changes

Black Stone Minerals typically generates around half of its revenue from natural gas and NGL sales and half from oil and condensate sales. Accordingly, changes to crude oil and natural gas prices are the primary drivers of the company's profits. As a royalty company, operating costs account for relatively little of its total revenue (around 25%), giving it a significant profit margin moat. See below:

Data by YCharts

Black Stone Minerals is historically closely correlated to the energy price index, composed primarily of oil and natural gas. Energy prices rose dramatically last year due to the shortages but have plummeted over the past twelve months due to the increase in supplies (both organic and from the SPR) and the recent decline in demand. However, BSM has not declined as much as energy prices due to its significant hedging activity.

As of last week, the company had ~1890MBbl of oil hedged over the next year at a weighted-average price of roughly $79. Its current annualized oil and condensate production is roughly 3172MBbl, indicating a ~60% hedged portion. Oil has fluctuated in the $70 range for most of this year and has occasionally risen into the $80s. Accordingly, those hedges will have a limited impact on its profitability unless there is a sharp change in oil prices. ~30,000 MMbtu of its natural gas is hedged over the next year at around $5/MMbtu. That figure equates to ~45% of the ~60,000 MMbtu its assets will likely produce over the next year. These natural gas hedges greatly aid BSM's profits as natural gas is currently around $2.1/MMbtu today.

The company's swap positions over a year from expiry are more minor, closer to 30% of production targets, and are at materially lower prices due to recent commodity declines. At current prices, its longer-term oil contracts (at $69/Bbl) are likely to cause a slight negative deviation in oil royalty profits, while its natural gas contracts (at $3.6/MMbtu) would be a small aid. Overall, the impacts from hedging on BSM's profits are likely to be much smaller going forward than they were over the past three quarters since its hedge positions are closer to today's prices. However, it will lower its profits if prices surge and offer some protection if they decline.

Oil and Gas Price Volatility To Rise Again

The past twelve months have seen significant consolidation in energy prices after two years of tremendous shortage-fueled gains. US crude oil production levels remain well-below pre-COVID levels and saw a surprise decline recently as drillers reduced activity amid price and demand compression. Importantly, producer breakeven prices are around $50-$70 per barrel on most new wells today. In today's more strict financing market and with development costs growing, most producers will only drill if prices are well above breakeven levels. As such, I expect the US rig count will continue to decline as long as prices remain below $90 per barrel. See below:

Data by YCharts

The situation in the crude oil market is complex since both demand and supply are falling. Low prices have pushed the rig count lower, causing production levels to decline, potentially exacerbating low storage levels (green line). However, oil demand (or "products supplied" in purple) slips as lower economic activity weighs. Recent negative economic data in the US and China are major culprits for this week's sharper oil price decline that hampered BSM's value.

At the same time, the oil production level appears very negative. I believe there is a $60-$70 floor for oil prices, as any declines in demand will likely be met with quick and ample reductions to drilling activity worldwide. Further, although a recession will lower demand, consumption can only fall so far as the vast majority is consumed for more-essential purposes (trucking, etc.). With this in mind, I believe oil may remain around current levels over the coming months. Still, it could rise much higher as producer overreaction causes a more significant deficit to return. However, BSM could face some pressures as drilling activity declines, lowering its output level, as seen last quarter.

The situation facing natural gas is similar to crude oil but more drastic. Natural gas rose to a higher high last year, promoting excessive output growth amid beliefs that Europe's gas demand would surge. As expected, that view proved incorrect as LNG capacity can only grow so quickly, making exports a smaller factor in the US supply & demand situation until the 2024-2026 timeframe when LNG capacity grows; however, I expect the Russian conflict to end by then, likely offsetting Europe's (more expensive and inefficient) LNG import demand.

Until then, production levels in the US are too high compared to demand, particularly given the low demand driven by historically temperate winter weather (in 2022-2023). Accordingly, natural gas is extremely cheap today, causing unhedged drillers to face negative profits, thereby promoting steeper production and drilling cuts. See below:

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, I suspect that natural gas drilling activity will fall sharply lower as the planned projects from 2022 are finished and re-adjusted for the massive price decline. At this point, I suspect natural gas prices will increase as prices cannot be sustained below breakeven levels, particularly in this rising cost environment. Without a new "black swan" event, I do not believe natural gas will rise much above $5 over the next two years. The possibility of higher LNG output could usher in higher gas prices, but that will not occur for some time, and until then, the US market is in a slight glut.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there are numerous positive and negative factors facing BSM today that will likely impact its profitability and dividends over the coming two years. From a short-term view, it seems that energy demand is falling faster than supply as the economic outlook turns sharply lower. I expect this factor will continue to weigh on natural gas and crude oil prices, creating negative pressures for BSM that could harm its dividend if sustained until 2024, when its hedge prices decline. Black Stone may also lose some sales due to production declines from drillers adjusting activity for lower profit outlooks. With this in mind, I would not buy BSM at its current price today as I believe it is likelier to decline over the coming months.

That said, if we consider BSM a long-term investment and look beyond the next 3-6 months, I believe its outlook is more positive. Although oil and gas prices are lower with negative demand outlooks, oil storage levels are low enough that an overreaction on the supply side could easily cause the shortage to become far more significant, leading to higher prices. Indeed, with the US and overseas producers cutting output more quickly in response to negative prices, I strongly suspect they will overreact again (as in 2020), leading to a potentially much more significant shortage that could push crude oil prices well into the $100-$150 range. The situation facing natural gas is similar but could take longer as its glut today is larger. However, I still suspect the "US LNG growth" catalyst for natural gas is not as strong as many investors and analysts suspect today.

For now, I have a relatively realistic outlook for BSM stock. It will most likely decline slightly from its current price, creating a more robust price floor as producers reduce output, eventually leading to another bull move in both oil and gas markets. Over the next three-to-nine months, I plan to reassess my view on BSM as it may be a more bullish opportunity once the recession risk factor is better priced into the market.