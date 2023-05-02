vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve written three articles on SA about U.S. non-lethal weapon maker Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN), the latest of which was in February when I said that the $55-$60 million FY23 revenue guidance was underwhelming.

Well, Byrna released its Q1 FY23 financial results on April 14 and I think they were disappointing as revenues grew by just 5.4% year on year while the net loss topped $2 million despite the implementation of cost-cutting measures. That being said, the market valuation of the company has sunk by over 40% since my previous article and that Q2 FY23 sales are likely to be strong. In view of this, I’m changing my rating on the stock to neutral. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q1 FY23 results

In case you're not familiar with Byrna or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company is a designer, manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of non-lethal self-defense weapons and its flagship product is the Byrna SD launcher. The latter can fire pepper filled rounds at a distance of up to 60 feet using CO2 and it doesn’t require a background check, or a firearms license. Byrna’s product portfolio also includes shoulder-fired launchers, pepper spray, body armor, personal safety alarms as well as ammo, including less lethal 12-gauge rounds that were introduced at the Las Vegas Shot Show in January 2023.

Byrna Byrna

Byrna currently has a 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility in located in Indiana and a 20,000 square foot production facility in South Africa. In January, the company created a 51%-owned subsidiary in Uruguay with a manufacturing facility in Argentina. Byrna’s products are currently available in over 500 brick and mortar stores across the USA and over the past four years the company has sold over 250,000 launchers to law enforcement offices, private security firms, small business owners, and homeowners among others.

Turning our attention to the financial performance of the business, Byrna’s revenues have been growing rapidly over the past few years thanks to the launch of new products and the company was expecting to grow by about 20% in 2023.

Byrna

However, the fiscal year is off to an underwhelming start as Q1 revenues stood at just $8.41 million, about $0.2 million of which came from pepper spray maker Fox Labs which was acquired in May 2022. The main reason sales growth was almost flat was Byrna was unable to ship its latest two major products, the Byrna LE edition launcher and 12-gauge rounds, due to supplier issues and production problems. According to the company’s Q1 FY23 earnings call, there was a waitlist of over 5,000 clients for Byrna LE at the end of February, which amounted to over $2.5 million worth of orders. Byrna also projected sales of about 250,000 12-gauge rounds for the period, which is equal to $1 million in revenue.

Byrna

On a positive note, the gross profit margin increased to 62.4% from 57.8% a year earlier thanks to lower costs for raw materials as well as a switch from air freight to ocean freight. Also, operating expenses declined by 9.8% as Byrna implemented spending reductions during the period - payroll expenses excluding stock compensation went down by $0.2 million while marketing expenses were slashed by $0.5 million. In addition, regulatory expenses declined by $0.3 million because of a lower franchise tax cost. Yet, the 51% share of the start-up expenses for the LATAM arm was $0.17 million and foreign exchange losses came in at $0.59 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, the delayed shipments of Byrna LE launchers and 12-gauge rounds led to a $2.53 million increase in inventory, which contributed significantly to a slump in cash and cash equivalents to $14.4 million. The net working capital was $30.6 million as of February 2023. Overall, I think that the balance sheet of the company looks strong, but this is mainly because Byrna didn’t repurchase any shares in Q1 FY23.

Byrna

Looking at what to expect for the future, I think that Byrna is likely to book a significant increase in revenues in Q2 FY23 as it works through the delayed Byrna LE launchers and 12-gauge rounds shipments. During its Q1 FY23 earnings call, the company mentioned that it had shipped 986 Byrna LE launchers by April 13 and that it had 704 units on back order plus another 6,877 customers on the waitlist. If all these orders are fulfilled during Q2 FY23, that’s about $4.3 million in revenues from Byrna LE launchers alone. In addition, the company revealed that it had secured adequate supplies of raw materials to produce up to 500,000 rounds per month. Each round is sold for about $4, so that’s up to $2 million in sales per month provided, of course, that demand is strong enough.

In my view, Byrna is likely to meet its $55-$60 million FY23 revenue guidance and it’s possible that it gets in the black for the fiscal year. And considering the market capitalization of the company has slumped by 44.3% since my previous article, I think that short selling is no longer a viable idea. That being said, I don’t think this is a good time to open a long position either. The enterprise value stands at $96.2 million as of the time of writing and this seems like a high level for a company with slowing revenue growth that is yet to prove that it can be profitable on a sustainable basis. Excluding the boosts received from mentions on FOX News, sales growth is slowing down significantly. The growth of revenue from returning customers has also been losing steam, which means that Byrna might have to boost marketing expenses soon.

Byrna Byrna

Investor takeaway

Byrna had a challenging first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year as it was unable to ship two of its new key products due to supplier issues and production problems. Yet, it seems that the company could clear a major part of the backlog in the second quarter of the fiscal year which would put it on track to meet its FY23 revenue guidance. Byrna’s enterprise value is below $100 million now but I want to see at least two consecutive quarters of positive net income before I consider investing in BYRN stock.