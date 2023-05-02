We-Ge/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Eni's (NYSE:E) new guidance has been revised downwards for 2023 adjusted operating profit estimates, which now fall to €12 billion from an initial guidance of €13 billion. In detail, the company closed the first quarter account with an adjusted net profit of €2.9 billion signing a minus 11% on a yearly basis (Fig 2). Despite that, it was a great quarter for the company. Why?

Eni's accounts hold pretty well in Q1. The driving force of high-energy prices has almost been exhausted. Despite the 11% decline recorded in the financial statements, operating profit (€4.6 billion) as well as net profit (€2.9 billion) did better than the Wall Street average consensus. We should remind that Brent oil and gas prices were down respectively by 20% and 42% on a yearly basis (Fig 1); In this scenario, the most striking result is the GGP (Global Gas & Lng Portfolio) division which saw its EBIT rise by 47% to almost €1.4 billion from €931 million recorded last year-end quarter; Aside from the lower commodity price, the euro/dollar exchange rate weighed on Eni's accounts. Here at the Lab, we are estimating a cash flow of €16 billion with an improvement on the initial forecasts under a constant FX scenario; Hydrocarbon production remains confirmed at between 1.63-1.67 million barrels equivalent per day (with 1.6 million barrels estimated for the second quarter); Going back to the cash flow analysis, Eni recorded an adjusted cash flow (before WC requirements) of €5.3 billion, higher than the need for organic investments equal to €2.2 billion and the dividend payment equal to €800 million. In March 2023, Eni paid the third installment of the 2022 dividend of 0.22 per share. The fourth tranche of the same amount will be paid in May 2023. Net financial debt amounted to €7.8 billion, with group leverage at a ratio of 0.14x compared to 0.13x at December end (Fig 3); Plenitude, the green subsidiary launched for listing, has increased its renewable capacity to 2.3 GW and is progressing towards its annual target of over 3 GW. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was €230 million. This result was very much in line with our previous earnings analysis.

Brent and gas price evolution

Source: Eni Q1 press release - Fig 1

Eni Financials in a Snap

Fig 2

Eni debt evolution

Source: Eni Q1 results presentation - Fig 3

Buyback Upside and 2023 Sensitivity Scenario

Eni is also preparing to launch the new buyback program, which will go live after the shareholders' meeting approval on May 10th. In detail, treasury share purchases will take place until April 2024. As indicated in the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, the group will distribute between 25% and 30% of the flow operating cash flow through a combination of dividends and buybacks. The repurchase program will have a value of €2.2 billion, an amount that can be increased up to a maximum of €3.5 billion. The maximum quantity of shares available to purchase is equal to 337 million, approximately 10% of the share capital. Up to 275 million shares will be used to remunerate shareholders, while the other 62 million shares "can be used" for M&A operations to finance transactions.

The guidance downward revision did not leave a mark at the stock price level because the outlook was mainly corrected for an update scenario on FX (euro/dollar hypothesis to 1.08 from 1.03) and changed in commodity price MIX. The company confirmed the dividend of €0.94, up from the €0.88 paid in 2022.

Eni sensitivity

In line with our thesis on 'Eni Is Ensuring Gas Diversification', the Italian company inaugurates the country's first gas liquefaction project in Congo, which also represents one of the main initiatives for gas diversification from Russian gas. According to Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, it will help Italy free itself from Gazprom. In Eni's plans, Congo LNG will exploit the huge gas resources of the Marine XII fields, with a double result: satisfying the country's needs for the production of electricity and feeding LNG exports, supplying new volumes of gas to international markets, with Europe as the main landing point. The project involves the installation of two floating natural gas liquefaction plants on the Nenè and Litchendjili fields, already in production, and on the discoveries not yet developed. This upside is not yet incorporated in our financial estimates.

Conclusion and Valuation

Despite a lower commodities price environment, Eni recorded a superb Q1 and its current valuation is not justified. After years of CAPEX underinvestment in oil, thanks to its Exploration division, Eni will be a clear beneficiary of this momentum and will be coupled with gas diversification implementation. Italy is in the Middle of the Mediterranean Sea, and Eni is leveraging the country to make it a gas hub. With a higher buyback, a current P/E < 4x, and a solid dividend yield > 6%, we reiterate our buy rating target at €16 per share ($34 in ADR).

Eni 2023 outlook

