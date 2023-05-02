Cavan Images

Earnings of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) will most probably dip this year as revenue growth will be unable to keep up with inflation-driven growth in operating expenses and normalization of provision expenses. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share for 2023, down 6% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate because I’ve decreased my loan growth estimate. Based on the total expected return and the riskiness, I’m adopting a hold rating on First BanCorp.

Deposit Book is the Biggest Source of Risk

First BanCorp opened the largest number of accounts in a month in March, as mentioned in the conference call. However, these new accounts weren’t able to stop the deposit book from continuing to shrink. First BanCorp’s deposits have been declining for the last seven consecutive quarters, so retaining deposits was a problem for FBP long before the cases of SVB Financial (OTC:SIVBQ) and First Republic Bank (FRC) emerged. Deposits of two other Puerto Rican banks, OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Popular, Inc. (BPOP), have also declined from a year ago period, so the issue seems widespread in the region. The management mentioned in the conference call that some of the deposit flight was attributable to customers looking for higher-yielding alternatives in the Florida market.

In the worst-case scenario of a deposit run on the bank, FBP won’t shut down because it has more than enough funding available. The company’s total unused available liquidity was 1.14 times the uninsured deposits at the end of March 2023, as mentioned in the presentation.

However, even small slippages in the deposit book can have an adverse effect on the company’s profitability. Due to the deposit trend of the last few quarters, First BanCorp has funded loan growth through borrowings as well as through reductions of securities. As borrowings carry higher rates than deposits, funding loans by borrowings instead of deposits hurts the margin. Therefore, deposit growth determines the bank’s decision to lend.

Loan growth had already slowed down to 0.2% in the first quarter of 2023, which is the lowest growth in the last five quarters. Going forward, the problems on the deposit front will likely pressurize loan growth. Additionally, the high-rate environment will dampen credit demand.

On the plus side, Puerto Rico’s labor market is still near record lows, which indicates a healthy level of business activity. Even though the unemployment rate will most probably rebound, it will likely remain below the level seen in previous years.

Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2.5% and the deposit book to grow by 1.7% in 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my loan growth estimate mostly because of the first quarter’s disappointing performance. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 8,705 8,887 11,442 10,827 11,305 11,584 Growth of Net Loans 0.6% 2.1% 28.8% (5.4)% 4.4% 2.5% Other Earning Assets 2,140 2,398 4,926 6,658 6,086 6,172 Deposits 8,995 9,348 15,317 17,785 16,143 16,416 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,074 854 924 684 934 1,282 Common equity 2,009 2,192 2,239 2,102 1,326 1,531 Book Value Per Share ($) 9.3 10.1 10.3 9.9 6.9 8.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.3 9.9 9.9 9.6 6.6 8.1 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Net Interest Margin Likely to Remain Unchanged

First BanCorp’s net interest margin dipped by three basis points in the first quarter of 2023 after a decent performance throughout 2022. The previous results of the management’s rate-sensitivity simulation model given in the 10-K Filing showed that a 200-basis point hike in rates could increase the net interest income by just 0.96% over twelve months. The first quarter’s 10-Q filing hasn’t been released yet, so the updated simulation results are not available. Rate sensitivity is unlikely to have changed much over the first quarter because the deposit and asset mixes haven’t changed much.

2022 10-K Filing

I’m expecting a further 25-50 basis points hike in the fed funds rate till the mid of 2023. However, due to the low rate sensitivity, I’m not expecting the margin to change much. Further, I’m expecting loan and deposit growth rates to be somewhat similar for the remainder of the year(discussed above); therefore, I’m not foreseeing any big changes in the balance sheet positioning, and consequently the rate sensitivity. Overall, I’m expecting the margin to remain almost unchanged in the last nine months of 2023 from the first quarter’s level of 4.34%.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 6%

Earnings of First BanCorp will likely decline this year because the anticipated loan growth is not high enough to fully compensate for an inflation-driven rise in operating expenses and provision normalization. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share for 2023, down 6% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate because I’ve decreased my loan growth estimate. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 525 567 600 730 795 809 Provision for loan losses 59 40 171 (66) 28 64 Non-interest income 82 91 111 121 123 129 Non-interest expense 358 378 424 489 443 472 Net income - Common Sh. 199 164 100 277 305 272 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.92 0.76 0.46 1.31 1.59 1.50 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Other Risk Sources Include Natural Disasters

Apart from the risks emanating from the deposit book (discussed above), First BanCorp’s riskiness is also attributable to its location. Puerto Rico is highly vulnerable to hurricanes, which makes the company’s earnings uncertain.

Otherwise, First BanCorp’s risk level is low. All three failed U.S. banks, First Republic Bank, Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and SVB Financial (OTC:SIVBQ) had exposure to California, while FBP does not. Further, First BanCorp does not operate in the risky areas of cryptocurrencies and venture capital.

Adopting a Hold Rating

First BanCorp is offering a dividend yield of 5.1% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.14 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 37% for 2023, which is above the four-year average of 29%, but still easily sustainable. Therefore, I’m not expecting another increase in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First BanCorp. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.33 and an average P/E ratio of 7.5, as shown below.

Symbol Selection Criteria P/E ("fwd") P/E ("ttm") P/B ("ttm") P/TB (current) FBP 7.93 7.39 1.48 1.54 PPBI Market Cap 8.98 7.36 0.73 1.10 SFNC Market Cap 10.04 8.88 0.63 1.10 AUB Market Cap 10.57 9.42 0.83 1.36 CVBF Market Cap 9.01 8.15 1.02 1.68 WSFS Market Cap 8.07 7.79 0.93 1.65 BPOP Location 7.42 4.11 0.95 1.17 OFG Location 7.02 6.89 1.10 1.22 Peer Average 8.73 7.51 0.88 1.33 Source: Seeking Alpha Peer Page for P/E and P/B, Charting Page for P/TB Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $8.1 gives a target price of $10.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 2.6% downside from the May 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.13x 1.23x 1.33x 1.43x 1.53x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 8.1 8.1 8.1 8.1 8.1 Target Price ($) 9.1 10.0 10.8 11.6 12.4 Market Price ($) 11.1 11.1 11.1 11.1 11.1 Upside/(Downside) (17.3)% (9.9)% (2.6)% 4.8% 12.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.50 gives a target price of $11.3 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 1.9% upside from the May 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 5.5x 6.5x 7.5x 8.5x 9.5x EPS - 2023 ($) 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 Target Price ($) 8.3 9.8 11.3 12.8 14.3 Market Price ($) 11.1 11.1 11.1 11.1 11.1 Upside/(Downside) (25.2)% (11.6)% 1.9% 15.5% 29.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $11.0, which implies a 0.3% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 4.7%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on First BanCorp. stock.