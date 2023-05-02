Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 8:55 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Agnew - Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations

Anthony Carano - President and Chief Operating Officer

Eric Hession - President, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming

Bret Yunker - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Reeg - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

John DeCree - CBRE

David Katz - Jefferies

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Caesars Entertainment Inc. 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Brian Agnew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations.

Brian Agnew

Thank you, Josh, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our first quarter 2023 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Carano, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Bret Yunker, our Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Hession, President, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming.

Before I turn the call over to Anthony, I would like to remind you that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.