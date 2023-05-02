Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Friedman - Director, Investor Relations

Christian Henry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Julia Qin - JPMorgan

John Sourbeer - UBS

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and welcome to the PacBio First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Friedman, Senior Director of IR. Please go ahead.

Todd Friedman

Good afternoon and welcome to PacBio's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results, we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available in the Investor section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions, progress, estimates, plans, intentions, guidance, and others, including expectations regarding our financial guidance, our Revio and Onso systems and their commercialization plans, the future availability, uses, accuracy, coverage, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using PacBio products or technologies, including our Revio and Onso systems, and expectations with respect to customer demand for our products and technologies and growth in our business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.