Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 9:28 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Rosen - IR and Strategy

Paul Graves - President and CEO

Gilberto Antoniazzi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Aleksey Yefremov - Keybanc Capital Markets

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call for Livent Corporation. Phone lines will be placed on listen-only mode throughout the conference. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Rosen, Investor Relations and Strategy for Livent Corporation. Mr. Rosen, you may begin.

Daniel Rosen

Thank you, Rob. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Livent’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Paul Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gilberto Antoniazzi, Chief Financial Officer.

The slide presentation that accompanies our results, along with our earnings release, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Prepared remarks from today’s discussion will be made available after the call.

Following our prepared remarks, Paul and Gilberto will be available to address your questions. Given the number of participants on the call today, we would request a limit of one question and one follow-up per caller. We’d be happy to address any additional questions after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors, including, but not limited to, those factors identified in our Form 10-K and other filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.