Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 9:38 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Samford - Head of Investor Relations

Chad Richison - President and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Boelte - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Brad Reback - Stifel Nicolaus

Mark Marcon - Baird

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities​

Jared Levine - TD Cowen

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler

Jackson Ader - SVB Securities

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Robert Simmons - DA Davidson

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Paycom Software First Quarter 2023 Quarterly Results Conference Call. My name is Matt and I will be the moderator for today's call. All lines have been muted during the presentation portion of the call for an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, James Samford, Head of Investor Relations. James, please go ahead.

James Samford

Thank you, and welcome to Paycom's earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023. Certain statements made on this call that are not historical facts, including those related to our future plans, objectives and expected performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this conference call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements made on this call are reasonable, actual results may differ materially because the statements are based on our current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our

