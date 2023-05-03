A New Trade Alert With Chris DeMuth Jr. (Sifting The World)

jittawit.21

This episode was recorded on May 1, 2023.



Relevant Links:



Timecodes:

(01:15) - Chris’s Big Idea For 2023 Still Has Room To Run

(08:40) - The New Event-Driven Trading Idea

(30:02) - Short and Long Positions in Crypto

(35:29) - How Much Value Can Investors Expect From GBTC If It Converts



Transcript

Daniel Snyder: This is Investing Experts. I'm Daniel Snyder. In this episode, I'm joined by audience favorite, Chris DeMuth Jr. The man behind Rangeley Capital and Investing Group, Sifting the World. We're doing a check-in on his big stock idea for 2023 that is already up 30%, since he posted the idea to Seeking Alpha in January, and hear why he says that it still has room to run. Then we get the scoop as he shares a very timely event-driven trade that he is on the books right now and how investors can partake in the catalyst of the trade. And finally, we wrap-up with getting a rundown of his positioning in the crypto space.





Alright, Chris. So let's go ahead. It's been a few months. At the end of January, we had a webinar. You pitched your big idea for the year, Innovate. Ticker, NYSE:VATE. I've got to ask you, here we are, May 1st, what is the update?





Alright, Chris. So let's go ahead. It's been a few months. At the end of January, we had a webinar. You pitched your big idea for the year, Innovate. Ticker, NYSE:VATE. I've got to ask you, here we are, May 1st, what is the update?





Chris DeMuth Jr: Well, I guess I should launch with the caveat or the focus on the fact that this is a leveraged equity. It could do anything. It could go to 0. It could be a 10 bagger. I think the latter is more likely than the former, but it is something that you have to as always, do your own work, think for yourself, buyer beware, especially when there's leverage, and glance at the debt when you're thinking about the equity and it is a high yielding debt, which gives some indication of what at least credit guys think of its prospects. So, I guess, starting on a downer there. But it remains our best new idea for the year. You know, we have other things that we love. We have other things that are bigger positions, but largely because they had come into the year having compounded well and/or old positions that we can continue to like or love. But in terms of a new fresh idea for 2023, it's Innovate, ticker VATE. What's happened since then?





So we had a checklist of things to look for this year and we've kind of been making some progress on it. I guess the big thing is that there was over $30 million of net cash proceeds from a put obligation from a contract that they had, and one of the first things I was looking for this year is, boy, I love this idea. I own this idea, and I am sticking my neck out in a guillotine where I could – I get it chopped off right away in that they had a big debt payment owed almost immediately. It was going to kind of be the next news item right after me talking about how I owned it and liked it and thought it was my best idea for the year. And they received the cash proceeds. They paid their big kind of service their debt, and service their debt, I had no real concern that they wouldn't. It was obviously consistent with my understanding, but they didn't need to raise new capital or do anything at all innovative so to speak to get it paid. They got the cash, they paid the bonds, and we'll be able to do so again in call it 6 months but don't have any kind of cash crunch immediately. So that is a big deal that kind of helped de-risk and take the kind of debacle scenario off the table.





There is one - I mean, kind of 6 things you can look back to the old article that I wrote on the kind of details. There was one that's a little bit unexpected, that they had a poison pill, and I was very much looking for that to expire. They renewed it. I have mixed feelings. My first level of thinking here and generally with poison pills is I don't like it. There are tens of thousands of securities you can invest in. And if somebody wants to pay a premium for any one of them that I owe, I own, I'm quite open to it. By definition, I think everything I own is worth significantly more than the market price, but I'm open to anybody who wants to make an offer for buying anything I own for more than the market price, not necessarily going to vote for it, though happy to hear it, I can invest elsewhere. And so, I think for almost any investor the constraint of their own capital is more constrained than the opportunity cost of stuff to invest in. So I think for the most part management entrenchment is motivated and an agency problem. It's especially the case if it's not on a very short shot clock. So I'm not happy that the poison pill is extended.





But the second level of thinking is, I think there are specific reasons why it was, and I always like the specific reasons why this. So it can be a good indicator that there's inbound interest and inbound interest, maybe the management doesn't like, but that is or the Board doesn't like – or, parts of the Board of management, doesn't like. So that kind of is an intriguing development.





And then thirdly, you have a pivotal study on the life sciences area and just people can hear what we talked about in the past. We've written about in the past, but life sciences is the part of this strange little conglomerate that I am far and away the most focused on in terms of the upside possibility of something really hitting big. And in this case, we've been focused in carefully on the FDA process. We were hoping and expecting we'd get good news on Medibeacon and that Medibeacon was one of the areas that we think it would be late in the year, but that we could get approval for a product that we think is highly promising. There's some new FDA submissions. We don't have a definitive answer yet, but if you look at their correspondence with the FDA, they have some really mundane pretty promising tests that in my mind presuppose the success of the major pivotal study.





So what, the best way to say this is, follow on tests that the FDA would want that wouldn't really be applicable, were they’re not generally in line with the company working really closely and successfully. So, we think that there's going to be a very good year in front of the FDA for life sciences, and that's not news, but that's kind of a really good indication we have that we're kind of on track for the year.





So in short, year to date Innovate is up a little over 30%. It is still trading, mid-$3 a share. I think it's a gift there. I think it is worth expected value wise, at least, significantly more than that. And so, on track 4 months into the year and some good news on the debt deleveraging cash side, some ambiguous news on the poison pill side, some incomplete news on the FDA side. But I think that I would not in hindsight switch out our best new idea for 2023, are kind of price alert for Sifting the World members. Is it for -- and I think beneath that it gives a big margin of safety at least to its expected value. It could be volatile. It is leveraged. So sized accordingly.





Daniel Snyder: Now listener, if you want to go back and watch this webinar that we had with Chris back in January of this year, when he broke down everything about Innovate, just head over to the show notes page. We'll make sure we do put the link in there for you as well. Now, Chris, you mentioned right before we started recording that you're actually watching the litigation of this next idea today. Like you're taking a break to talk to me, which is awesome. What is this idea? What is this event trade opportunity that you see here?





Chris DeMuth Jr: So, this is one of my largest and favorite positions. Not to get overly lost in semantics. But when we were kind of coming up with the best new idea for 2023, one of my limitations on new, I didn't want to bore our Sifting the World members to tears. This is something that is actually a much larger position. It's a significant investment of mine.





We have had it since the past fall, and it was one where I think it was a true arbitrage where we bought it, where it was trading significantly less than the value either as a standalone or as a successful litigation winner. We are now literally in the middle of trial. So when I say that I was closely monitoring the court case minute to minute of last week, and stopped only to speak with you, and we'll be jumping back in the middle of trial, the second we're done talking.





But I'll tell you the setup, and I'll tell you where we are because it's kind of in terms of breaking opportunities. It's the thing that I'm really most focused on this week. Next time we speak, it'll be on to something else, but this is the one that I'm right in the middle of.





So last part. The company, Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB), is I don't know why perhaps one that needed to delever. It was one that wanted to refocus its branded consumer products and did a big asset sale to Assa Abloy. So it had a big deal that was a huge percentage of its market cap at the time. It's not exactly merger arb, but it's not something where you get any combination of cash or stock or other merger securities, but it was one where you own the company and it would be much de-risked, much more valuable with this big asset sales. It was a very good deal. I actually think it was a good deal for both sides, Assa Abloy wanted to kind of come in and Spectrum wanted to sell, and everything was going smoothly until the Department of Justice weighed in.





We have an incredibly aggressive FTC right now on antitrust issues. You not only have 3 Democrats and 0 Republicans. You literally have 3 Yale Law School Democrats that are led by FTC Chairman with kind of a religious zeal outside of any historical, ideological spectrum represented by prior Democrat and Republican administrations. And the DOJ is kind of trying to catch up or keep up. And so you have an AAG that has been bringing really aggressive rhetoric to speeches, including dropping one right in the middle of this review, anti-fixes that basically say, we want to stop more deals.





Well, this was not one where he weighed in. He didn't weigh in explicitly on what they were supposed to do. But I would say it was kind of a case of – I’d say it's like when Henry II said, will no one rid me of this turbulent priest, like, the troops got the message. And so they blocked this deal on the basis of high end door locks is the area. So not something that's really has that much partisan or ideological or progressive or populist appeal. Right? These are kind of fancy locks that kind of deepen this discretionary or luxury category. You could just put a normal lock on, but these are, you know, smart locks, integrated locks, that can – okay, there’s problem.





Throughout the conversation with the DOJ, the company's reaction was, we hear what you're worried about, a little weird, but whatever. We will fix the entire thing. So we have your concern, and we will sort of do all of it. And the DOJ just wouldn't take yes for an answer. They wanted the fight. I mean, this was something where I think they had no political downside. They just wanted to make this as difficult as possible. They sued to block and the companies put out a fix that they had enunciated [they’d wanted] (ph) to do with a very good buyer. The government did not want it chopped up into lots of pieces. They said fine. We'll sell it to one buyer. They didn't want it to be private equity. They said fine. It'll be a strategic buyer. They basically said yes across the board, and then the DOJ said no to the company saying yes. So it's a weird situation and -- but they've not indicated that they want to settle on the government side. The company is kind of bent over backwards as far as it's possible to and we got in front of a judge. The judge actually got switched up in the process. We had all of the preliminaries, and now we are right in trial. So these things don't always get to court, but they're in the middle of it now.





And just kind of setting just an approximate framework for how to think about the stock. So I think when the deal was originally sued, it kind of traded right down to a very low – it traded down under 40. I think that that's kind of worst case standalone, I think kind of base case standalone might be 45, best case, you know, it's going to be like 40 to 50, call it, on its own, and then kind of 80 to 90 with a success in court. And I think the companies came in with very strong hands after having listened to a week of people talk in excruciating detail about door locks. And if you ask yourself, how could you talk about door locks for 5 days? That's a good question because, you know, they lock, they unlock. They're made out of metal. And if I was asked please do go on. I say no, that's not the summary. That's like the totality of what interesting things there are to say about locks. But they can actually talk about it for 5 days. And these two parties do not like each other, they're not communicating well, so they don't stipulate anything. So, they'll even go through some lengthy section, and they'll say, well, this doesn't actually matter to our case, but they still won't just kind of agree to terms on anything. And they will, just to get things in the record, ask repetitive questions that seems like it's something out of hostage negotiation where you're trying to break down the kidnapper and have them relent out of boredom. But so there's kind of -- it's not a smooth process getting through this information in a pretty simple market, but we're 5 days into that.





And I would say we're still 80% chance the companies win this. The government's case is not absurd on its face. It's a little bit better than that. But there hasn't been any, this would have made bad TV. I mean, I have many millions of dollars at stake that keeps me interested. But if I didn't, I would not turn this into a miniseries so far. It's kind of -- it's a mystery other than the political dynamics that even if the government were right and I think they're just not right. I mean, they have no econometrics. I have a little bit of a sense behind the politics in terms of why they care. But even if they were right, why do they care? Is there nothing else to do? Is our government really this big and this crowded with lawyers that they can just kind of parse this just almost infinitely insignificant theory on antitrust. So yeah, 5 days in and I don't know if me railing about how boring it is more entertaining than me having to listen to 5 days, but I can tell you it's been, it was -- I was earning my keep by listening to this thing for the first week. Hopefully, the second week is more entertaining.





Daniel Snyder: Yeah, well, Chris, let me ask you that. So you said, you're 5 days into the trial already. I mean, as an investor looking at potentially buying the stock here in the 60s, how long do you think this trial is going to go? Like, when should investors expect the decision to be made to see a return?





Chris DeMuth Jr: It doesn't sound as if we are going to get a settlement. It sounds like this is going to go to a decision. I own the equity and think that is such a great expected value. I mean, I thought it was phenomenal at 40, at 50, at 60, and I think at 66.72 over the last time I looked at the price. It is under, I mean, it's hard for me to play with numbers even just kind of being pretty punitive about my assumptions, it's hard to come up with an expected value that says we should trade at less than 70. I think that it's too eventy for fundamental guys and too fundamental for eventy guys, and it's not exactly merger arb, so it just doesn't fit in anywhere neatly. So we should have clarity in June, you know, so I would say -- not May, options expiration probably, but June probably for people playing at home. And what do we know so far? The parties were both ready to litigate, which usually they are, but sometimes there are aspects of their case in discovery, then hindsight, they never really wanted to see the inside of the courtroom. Right?





And Delaware where I spent quite a lot of my time or a lot of my energy thinking about the recent, for example, the Fox case they had aspects of Discovery, they did not want to see the inside of the courtroom. That was going to settle. And these settlements often happen literally I mean people say on the courthouse steps, sometimes quite literally on the courthouse steps, sometimes in the morning hours, sometimes you get to the courtroom and there's a posted note on the door saying, case is cancelled. Because it puts maximal pressure right before the trial starts. So at this level, the quality of the litigators is pretty good on average. And so you almost always have to balance the cases and really just focus on what they are trying to say, remember that it’s adversarial and then kind of balance it against the other side when they get to have their peace, but while they are talking they normally make sense. I mean, I think the Twitter case in Delaware last year was one of the few cases where listening to the Musk side of it sounded like utter nonsense even when they were presenting their side. I mean, it just -- the company almost didn't need to present their side of the case. That was so one-sided. This is not that case. When the government speaks they have, I mean they come across this, you know, they're sane and they're sober and they're free and they're in recognizance. They're not that much better than that standard, but they're not -- it's not a joke. They're not a joke.





What can we glean from this? The judge appears to be interested in minutiae around this divestiture package. So Fortune is the buyer of the entire overlap in this jurisdiction in the US. And more generally, in North America, they're buying the whole thing the government complained about. And they strike me as highly plausible. I don't know that they're going to win the day. I think likelihood that Amazon or somebody comes in and wipes out all these guys seems to be far more likely than the likelihood that they have some kind of monopoly with pricing power. I think bankruptcy before pricing power has been the case in many, many of the deals that the government is concerned about because they don't have any sense of market dynamism. They think everything is sort of mechanistic and deterministic and that they really know things that are unknowable. And if they didn't know, they should be multi-trillionaires because they know about what all the smart people are trying to do behind your back to take your profits and eat your lunch, which is usually not knowable, but the market is a dynamic place and competition works. And competition doesn't come from the sources that they think they know about just by their kind of lawyers subpoenaing people.





But the judge seems very curious about a divestiture package at levels of minutiae that either she's lying or joking or more curious about locks than I am or intends to seriously consider approving the deal with the divestiture buyer, quite possibly tweaked a bit. I don't think it's going be material. I don't think it's clear to me the buyer and the seller and the divestiture buyer are all quite committed to this. It’s economically attractive to all three. And so I don't think it would be material to anyone, if she tweaked around the edges of the definition of the package. She seems not only interested in divestiture, but in her ability, which she has had as the judge to tweak if necessary.





So that is a positive. She intervenes in the - she was a litigator, and so she's kind of used to that role. She intervenes in the working of her courtroom, which is very much her right, a more than almost any judge I've ever seen. I mean, she's just constantly asking questions and getting involved in even just the wording of how the various parties should be asking witnesses questions. So she's really actively wrestling with this. She tells us, she hasn't made her decision yet, and she tells us to not read into her questions, but of course, that's what I do. So sorry. And so that might make me nervous with what's such a one-sided estimate of where things are. Maybe it's closer to 50:50. But I think it's pretty much status quo ante. Witnesses that the trial led-off with were for the prosecutor side. So unsurprisingly, it's like, oh, that's not the precise back pattern you'd want. But just to delve into really quickly two kind of aspects of this trial that I think are driving the prosecution and are quite misplaced. One. They think they're Sherlock Holmes and they’ve found hot docks is usually how to describe is this is - these conniving evil companies with these rich businessmen that are trying to fix prices on their consumers, I mean consumers that want to buy expensive locks. Geez, okay. And we got them.





And when they say they got them, you know, these businessmen, you know, upper middle management, they never really know for sure what's going on, but they say all sorts of things, and there's certain verbiage that's just how salesmen talk or salesy people talk or salesy roles talk. And it's often a little macho, it's often a little depreciating of competitors.





And it's actually pro-competitive, not anti-competitive, that they say, you know, we're going to crush the competition. And the DOJ lawyers, they're very earnest and they're smart in their way. But they're also kind of ridiculous. And they’re like, oh, we caught them. He said he's going to crush the government. I was like, no, that's not how DOJ lawyers talk. That is how guys who are trying to sell locks talk, and they have the freedom to speech. And they can say whatever they want, and it was ill advised, and it sounds like an antitrust violation. But if you found a football player who said, I'm going to kill him this Sunday. That's not a murder threat either. And if you have any kind of common sense, you would notice that. And if you're a DOJ lawyer, you wouldn't. And also, in this case, and the very specific issue on the divestiture packages, can you divest North American locks.





And the answer is, of course, you can, but the point that they think they have and they authentically seem to love this point, it's a dumb point but they like it, is you can't do that because it's not the global business. And the people who have the infrastructure within the companies to run and to emphasize the global business, have a lot of kind of Harvard Business School, McKinsey talk about the benefits of global integration and this and that. And it's rhetorical. And sometimes they talk about and they kind of list the countries and so forth. And the government really thinks they got them because you can't just have an American business. And then they'll kind of try to interject. And one thing that's hard about the case is, you can't reject the premise of the question, you have to answer, yes, no. And they’re kind of under the breath say, well, we have no sales in this other country that the government thinks is needed and that you can't do this separately as the U. S.





So they're talking past each other on whether this market can be divested? It can. Whether it can be standalone? It can. Whether the buyer is good enough? It is. And the significance of a case where there's really no econometrics, there's no evidence of any of this. This is just -- the government is just saying stuff. But as they say stuff, the uncomfortable defense isn’t always things the individual executives would want to say, or the companies would want to say? Like, our regular locks are perfectly fine. So when rich people have extra money, want luxury, we have to kind of dream up how to make it luxury. And this comes across in the automotive industry too where, like, the best thing is best because it's so studied, because it's done for the mass market. And you have to kind of dream up ways to make it more expensive for people who want to pay more money. And you don't want to say it like that. You don't want to define luxury like that, but it's kind of true and you know they know it and they're kind of trying to parse out how much of that they admit. So that's kind of a silly topic, and they don't want to admit that they don't have an evil scheme to take over the world and that they are kind of winging it and they don't know what the market share is going to be, and they don't know how the deal's going to work out. They don't know the competition. They don't know what the competitors want. And they're all just trying to do the best that they can. And the most honest version and the most humble version gets them out of the antitrust problem, but maybe more decisively than they want to be out of the -- I mean, antitrust problem. So it's a weak case. It was always a weak case. It seems just as weak after a week.





Instantly, the stock was a little soft, from -- call it 70 to mid-60 simply because there was no settlement. And so you own some optionality that they would never see the inside of the courtroom and that embedded call became worthless last week, and so that cost 5 bucks. But if you're not in it, [you are not a] ((ph)) basis. So that's kind of where things stand. I think it's a very underfollowed, underappreciated situation. I think that with a kind of fanatically aggressive regulatory regime in DC right now, you want to be incredibly careful before something gets in front of a judge because you could say, well, that case is nonsense, but yeah, they could still bring it.





And wait until they bring the cases, review the case, and when they're weak, the judge is going to be the equivalent of when a value investor says, the value investor saw is that the markets a voting machine, and in the short-term a weighing machine. In the long term, the regulators are the voting machine and the judge is the weighing machine, and this is a judge like most who I trust to weigh correctly and I think the correct decision is to let the deal go through.





Daniel Snyder: Chris, thank you so much for taking the time to run us through this potential opportunity for all investors. Before we let you go, because you've given us so much of your time, which we really, really appreciate. Wanted to get your thoughts on the crypto space. What do you think about what's happening in the legal world around Coinbase (COIN) and this Bitcoin spot ETF that just can't seem to get off the ground.





Chris DeMuth Jr: I would disclose that I'm a short Coinbase. I'm long -- the Grayscale Trust (OTC:GBTC) and it's sort of the related thought that I take this SEC very seriously. I think that the likelihood that we'll see - make litigation between the SEC and Coinbase shortly, is very high. Both the SEC head and the agency generally are going to have to contend with quite a big paper trail on the topic of crypto, what's a commodity, what's a security, but there's a big focus there. One of the things I really pay attention to on regulatory issues is personnel, and when the chairman thanks the people working on crypto generally and almost certainly, Coinbase in particular, he list a long list of killers. These are not settlers, these are not people who are trying to make nice. These are people who are ones that you would take very seriously if you were on the receiving end of their attention and Coinbase is coming out to fight. So, this is going to be a big fight, I believe. It's going to be very tricky for Coinbase, I believe. And I am short the stock. So I think by the time we, next week, we'll have seen more details, but I think we're going to see a complaint from the SEC that will be serious, possibly terminal to Coinbase.





Now Grayscale were long, were long for the -- it's kind of the hedging against the Coinbase short in a sense, but I have an embedded call option on their being able to convert to an ETF. I do not think it's more than 50:50. I don't actually think it's all that close to 50:50. It's being litigated right now. I actually found the government's case far less persuasive than I thought it would be once they got into it. One of the three judges happens to be somebody I quite, quite admire and hope and expect to be on the Supreme Court someday, sounded very skeptical of the government, but I think it could be one two in favor of the government, I don't quite know. I think it's a hard route to get this converted and capture the entirety of the major discount to NAV. But I think that if you listen to the company and you listen to their explanation for why they do want to convert to the ETF, they're just making way too much money. They're costing way too much. It's indefensible to have a trust in this structure. And the market reaction is this massive NAV discount, which we hope to capture some way or another.





And I think that there are other routes than just the direct conversion to ETF. I think that there will be very -- there'll be a very active, very organized, very vocal shareholder base. And there's going be other litigation. And I would point, for example, to the Alameda administrator, these bankruptcy administrators are very highly compensated and have been aggressive in recent years. Going back to the [Alameda] (ph) administrator, it's amazing how much money that they can collect. The claims have been consistently really great investments in some of the big kind of fraud scandal names. And if anybody was ever thinking of committing accounting fraud, they'd be much better off committing accounting fraud administration. It's legal, it's ethical, and you make like extraordinary amounts of money for doing it anyways. And I think the history of the administrators is a more lucrative one. And you don't have to worry about the door coming off the hinges and getting dragged away to jail, which also has its virtues.





So, I think that they're really going to come hard against Grayscale. I think there's a lot of ways to unlock this, a huge discount, the least likely is probably just converting to the ETF. If they do that, it's better than I thought and faster than I thought, but there's a lot of ways to win that.





So, I think that -- I think that GPTC is a very flawed security with very conflicted management, but price solves everything. And the huge discount solves that one for me. So I think that one is interesting as a hedge. I think that Coinbase is in a lot of trouble and that we will hear more about that by the next time we speak.





Daniel Snyder: So in regards to GPTC, I'm looking at the share price right now. It's about $16. If this thing gets unlocked and converted, what kind of return are you kind of expecting there?





Chris DeMuth Jr: Let's see. I think the pop here would be pretty significant. So, you look at something that has, call it $27 of Bitcoin, and you're buying $27 of Bitcoin for – 25, 27 kind of mid-20s Bitcoin, and you are buying it for $10 off. So yeah, so it goes from -- call it -- and of course this is all like [indiscernible] Bitcoin does, but you know, pops 5 to 10 bucks.





Daniel Snyder: Just a reminder. Anything you hear on this podcast should not be considered investment advice. At times, myself or the guests, might own positions in the securities mentioned, but this is for entertainment purposes only, and you should seek advice from a licensed professional before investing. We'll see you next episode.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.