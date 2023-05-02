Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 9:42 PM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY)
SA Transcripts
Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cody McAllister - ICR

Jason Brooks - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Robertson - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Janie Stichter - BCRG

Jeff Lick - B. Riley Financials

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rocky Brands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for your questions. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind everyone that, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Cody McAllister of ICR [ph]. Please go ahead.

Cody McAllister

Thank you, and thanks to everyone joining us today. Before we begin, please note that today's session, including the Q&A period may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on information and assumptions available at this time and are subject to changes, risks, and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.

We assume no obligation to update such statements. For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to today's press release and our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

I'll now turn the conference over to Jason Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Brands. Jason?

Jason Brooks

Thank you, Cody. With me on today's call is Chief Operating Officer Tom Robertson, and Chief Financial Officer, Sarah O'Connor. After Tom and I's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions.

