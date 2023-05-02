Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 9:42 PM ETCarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tina Mirfarsi - VP, Communications and Culture

David Meniane - CEO and SVP

Michael Huffaker - COO

Ryan Lockwood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Forte - D.A. Davidson

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Ryan Myers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Tina Mirfarsi, Vice President of Global Communications and Culture. Please go ahead.

Tina Mirfarsi

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us for the CarParts.com First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I'd like to start by welcoming the investors and others who are attending this meeting remotely. Joining me today from the company are David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer; Ryan Lockwood, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Huffaker, Chief Operating Officer.

Before I turn it over to David to start the meeting, I have some important disclosures. Their prepared remarks and responses to your questions could contain certain forward-looking statements related to the business under the Federal Securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the business.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect results, please refer to the CarParts.com annual report on Form 10-K and 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations website.

On the call, both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the CarParts.com press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.